Famitsu has revealed this week's physical charts for Japan (thanks, Gematsu) and, unsurprisingly, Detective Pikachu Returns has come out on top with an impressive 85,639 units shifted in its first week on sale.

Elsewhere, we've got a handful of other new arrivals, with The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch coming in at number 2 after selling 30,267 copies. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage has also made a significant splash, with both the PS5 and PS4 versions entering the top 10. Finally, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection comes in at number 5 and 6 for its PS5 and PS4 versions respectively.

Pikmin 4 is still performing well amongst the new releases with a further 15,748 copies sold, while the Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 is just about hanging in there at number 10, selling 6,004 copies this week.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokémon Company, 10/06/23) – 85,639 (New) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 30,267 (New) [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 20,407 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 15,748 (898,284) [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 11,740 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 8,554 (New) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 8,029 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,491 (5,508,702) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,571 (5,151,441) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 6,004 (22,489)

Goodness, what's happened here? Seemingly in conjunction with the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns, the Switch OLED Model has seen a surge in sales, surpassing 100,000 this week, easily beating out the rest of the competition. The original Switch model and the Switch Lite have seen minor dips in sales, but this is not going to offset the gains made by the OLED model.

Here are the figures in full:

Switch OLED Model – 100,019 (5,798,181) PlayStation 5 – 31,995 (3,901,786) Switch – 5,137 (19,566,247) Switch Lite – 5,085 (5,517,733) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,759 (586,897) PlayStation 4 – 1,020 (7,898,896) Xbox Series X – 571 (223,801) Xbox Series S – 424 (289,261) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,423)

Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon?