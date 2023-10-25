Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have loved the look of Paper Mario-inspired RPG Born of Bread ever since we first laid eyes on it. We loved it still when we recently went hands-on with the game's first three hours, and that love will be continuing before the year is out as developer WildArts Studio and publisher Dear Villagers have shared that the title will be coming to Switch on 5th December.

This new release date follows a previous delay in which the devs announced that the game needed a little more time to prove. Fortunately, it seems like the extra time has helped things along the way, with the new release date trailer (above) showing the upcoming RPG in all of its button-timed, 2.5D-visualised glory.

In case you have missed our coverage on this one up until this point, you can find a little more info about the game's story below.

Born of Bread is a home-cooked turn-based role-playing adventure that throws back to classic cartoony RPGs full of fun characters and charming stories for children and adults alike. Beings from another age are causing havoc across the land and their mischief comes as a great threat for everyone. The unlikeliest hero, Loaf, a golem born of bread who possesses a never-ending childlike wonder, will find himself and his newfound friends in the middle of a drama that’s thousands of years in the making. Explore a wonderful world ripe with mysteries, ranging from the enigmatic ruins of the Forest of Roots to the freezing landscapes of Frosty Flats. With the help of your buddies, face off against menacing baddies and engage in fun, quirky turn-based /real-time hybrid combat.

You wait all this time for a throwback RPG and then you land Sea of Stars, this, Super Mario RPG remake and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in the space of a few months — lucky us! A Born of Bread demo is now available to download on the European eShop, and you can find our full thoughts on what we have played so far in the article below.