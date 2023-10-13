Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the surprise anniversary update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 earlier this week, Bandai Namco has now announced "Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour" will be returning next year on 26th - 28th January at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Dragon Ball fans can expect Dragon Fighter Z, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Dragon Ball Legends and Dragon Ball Dokkan Battle to all feature at the event. Bandai Namco teases that there'll also be "more", and to stay tuned for more information.

In case you missed the news, the anniversary update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 adds new free content to the game as well as a cross versus update. It's also been announced new DLC will be coming to the action RPG in 2024. Earlier this month a trademark for Dragon Ball game was also spotted.