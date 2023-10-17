Update: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out in just a few days – it launches this Friday – and amazingly, Currys' fantastic pre-order offer is still available. Previous, similar deals from Currys have disappeared on launch day or just before, so if you're wanting a copy of the game, don't miss this opportunity to buy it now at this amazing price!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Original Article (Fri 22nd Sep, 2023 12:30 BST): With Super Mario Bros. Wonder out in, hang on... *checks notes*... less than a month on October 20th, 2023, you've probably already started to browse a number of outlets in search of the best deal.

Well, this one may take some beating. While the RRP for the game is £49.99, Currys is currently offering up Super Mario Bros. Wonder at £37.49 if you apply a 'WONDER25' code to the game during the checkout process. That's a pretty darn good deal!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks a potentially triumphant return to the 2D realm after the long-running 'New' sub-series, however, it will also be the first Mario title to not feature the work of veteran voice-actor Charles Martinet, who has taken on the role of 'Super Mario Ambassador' at Nintendo.