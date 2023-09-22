Open-world tactical RPG Wartales will be getting a patch on Switch "next week (at the latest)!" to fix a number of bugs and issues with the game, developer and publisher Shiro Unlimited announced.

The game was announced and released on Switch during last week's Nintendo Direct, and while many were initially delighted with the reveal, many have reported major technical issues with the game, including frequent crashes, the inability to pick up or throw out items, and framerate stuttering.

YouTube channel NintendoGalaxy shared around 8 minutes of gameplay from the Switch version, highlighting a few issues, but hopefully, this upcoming patch will address most of these.





A patch that will address crashes & minor bugs is in the works. It'll go live next week (at the latest)!



Apologies for the inconvenience & thank you for bearing with us ⚔️ Attention #NintendoSwitch players!A patch that will address crashes & minor bugs is in the works. It'll go live next week (at the latest)!Apologies for the inconvenience & thank you for bearing with us ⚔️ September 21, 2023

Otherwise, the wider reception for the game has been really positive. The Steam version was released earlier in the year and is currently sitting on a Very Positive rating with almost 18,000 reviews.

In Wartales, you are the leader of a group of mercenaries attempting to survive in a world ravaged by plague over a century ago. The game is huge, allowing you to customise your group's skills, take on mercenary jobs, engage in tactical combat, and gather resources to survive. Cross-play is also reported to be coming soon to the Switch version.