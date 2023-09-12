Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Before the arrival of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince later this year, Square Enix will be releasing Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai for the Nintendo Switch on 28th September.

In case you missed it, it's an action RPG based on the anime and manga series of the same name - allowing players to relive the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan against the Dark Army.

If you're at all interested in a physical copy of the game, the good news is there will be a boxed version released in Asia with full English support. It's available to pre-order now on websites like Playasia.

In related news, Square Enix has also released some new details about the game. There'll be a post-game challenge mode and the previously revealed Temple of Recollection for added replay value.

Once completing the story mode, the challenge mode will allow players to take on stronger opponents as well as "remixed" enemies and battles. As for the temple, it allows players to participate in dungeon runs where they can strengthen party skills, spells and more. In this mode, the difficulty will start off at level 1.