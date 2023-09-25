It's once again time to get a look at the list of physical game sales in the UK, it has been a really rather big one for new releases — in fact, of the top 10, four are brand-new physicals.
It is Mortal Kombat 1 that has come out on top this time to land the number one spot in its debut week — no thanks to the dreadful Switch port, of course, which only accounted for 7% of the game's overall sales (79% came on PS5 and 14% on Xbox Series S|X). Lies of P has also sold well in its opening week, as the latest Soulslike takes third place behind Hogwarts Legacy.
The big Nintendo release this time around is Pikmin 1+2, which has laid down roots in fourth place. This one was released on the eShop immediately after the June Direct, but this week saw its physical copies hitting the shelves for the first time.
Elsewhere, Tears of the Kingdom is managing to hold onto a spot in the top ten — which is more than can be said for Starfield, which has dropped again to now find itself in 19th. All of these newbies mean that the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a little lower than we are used to seeing. But hey, at least Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is keeping its foot on the gas...
With the talking out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
-
|1
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
1
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
-
|3
|
Lies of P
|
-
|4
|Pikmin 1+2
|
3
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
21
|
6
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
-
|
7
|Payday 3
|
5
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
7
|10
|
Minecraft
|
2
|11
|The Crew: Motorfest
|
11
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
6
|13
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
24
|14
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
10
|15
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
20
|16
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
12
|17
|Street Fighter 6
|
-
|18
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
8
|19
|Starfield
|
14
|20
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
22
|21
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
23
|22
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
17
|23
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
15
|24
|Pikmin 4
|
35
|25
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
26
|26
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
28
|27
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
31
|28
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
16
|29
|Pokémon Violet
|
18
|30
|Diablo IV
|
33
|31
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
-
|32
|The Callisto Protocol
|
27
|33
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
30
|34
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|
13
|35
|NBA 2K24
|
36
|36
|Mario Party Superstars
|
9
|37
|Fae Farm
|
19
|38
|FIFA 23
|
32
|39
|Resident Evil 4
|
-
|40
|Octopath Traveler II
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 12
So many decent/good new releases this month, but not so much on Switch. Clearly showing here.
Wasn't expecting Pikmin 1 + 2 to reach number 4, that's surprising to me but hopefully it means we'll get another Pikmin game.
The main character on the cover of Lies Of P looks like the male version of Yennefer von Vengerberg. Or like her son. The game seems interesting.
Love to see Pikmin 1+2 relatively high in the top 10!
Other than that, not a great week for Switch games as except for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle which is higher and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe which is the same they're all lower and some quite so...
By the way, does someone know if there was a sale on Cyberpunk 2077 for it to make such a jump (probably the same for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but the former is much more significant)?
@JohnnyMind
Yep, Cyberpunk went on sale in preparation for the Phantom Liberty expansion.
@JohnnyMind cyberpunk just had patch 2.0 drop which basically changes/improves most of the game. It's a massive patch, so with the sale and the dlc coming this week people are jumping back into it.
Pikmin 1+2 being so high up as a physical debut despite being digitally released 3 months ago is promising.
@JohnnyMind I had to scroll back up when I saw you mention Kingdom Battle, I thought you meant Sparks of Hope. I wonder if this is an error in the charts and that Sparks of Hope should be the one there. Weird how the new(er) game is nowhere to be seen on this list, would expect that with its relatively recent DLC drop with Rayman and all.
@wazlon Switch is the only platform where there's an additional benefit to physical media on top of the usual arguments about content deletion, box art, trade-in etc. On the other platforms, games take up the same space on the hard drive regardless of whether you buy digital or physical. On Switch, many games take relatively little space on your memory card if you buy physical. One of the several reasons I buy physical on Switch where it's an option. I imagine in this instance, I'm not alone in wanting the complete Pikmin collection on my shelf, on the same format.
@Yosher Unfortunately I wouldn't be surprised if it weren't an error and Kingdom Battle is still selling and more than Sparks of Hope because it is so often discounted and significantly so (according to Deku Deals currently it's -65% and that's not even the lowest it ever got).
@JohnnyMind That makes sense, yeah. But that fact that it has been discounted a million times before this was also a reason why I thought it might've been Sparks of Hope instead, since you'd think most people who would want it would have picked it up on previous sales already.
I guess maybe Sparks of Hope players and new Switch owners overall who hadn't gotten the (original) game yet saw this opportunity and that's what helped push it up there! Plus it's not often you see Mario games discounted like that to begin with, that probably helps as well.
@Yosher Other than the discount I'd say it's the same as for why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps on selling , every day new people buy their first Switch.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...