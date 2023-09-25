It's once again time to get a look at the list of physical game sales in the UK, it has been a really rather big one for new releases — in fact, of the top 10, four are brand-new physicals.

It is Mortal Kombat 1 that has come out on top this time to land the number one spot in its debut week — no thanks to the dreadful Switch port, of course, which only accounted for 7% of the game's overall sales (79% came on PS5 and 14% on Xbox Series S|X). Lies of P has also sold well in its opening week, as the latest Soulslike takes third place behind Hogwarts Legacy.

The big Nintendo release this time around is Pikmin 1+2, which has laid down roots in fourth place. This one was released on the eShop immediately after the June Direct, but this week saw its physical copies hitting the shelves for the first time.

Elsewhere, Tears of the Kingdom is managing to hold onto a spot in the top ten — which is more than can be said for Starfield, which has dropped again to now find itself in 19th. All of these newbies mean that the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a little lower than we are used to seeing. But hey, at least Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is keeping its foot on the gas...

With the talking out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game - 1 Mortal Kombat 1 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy - 3 Lies of P - 4 Pikmin 1+2 3 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 21 6 Cyberpunk 2077 - 7 Payday 3 5 8 Grand Theft Auto V 4 9 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 7 10 Minecraft 2 11 The Crew: Motorfest 11 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 6 13 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 24 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 10 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 20 16 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 12 17 Street Fighter 6 - 18 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VII Remastered - Twin Pack 8 19 Starfield 14 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 22 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 23 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 17 23 Nintendo Switch Sports 15 24 Pikmin 4 35 25 Pokémon Scarlet 26 26 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 28 27 Super Mario Odyssey 31 28 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 16 29 Pokémon Violet 18 30 Diablo IV 33 31 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 32 The Callisto Protocol 27 33 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 30 34 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 13 35 NBA 2K24 36 36 Mario Party Superstars 9 37 Fae Farm 19 38 FIFA 23 32 39 Resident Evil 4 - 40 Octopath Traveler II

[Compiled by GfK]

