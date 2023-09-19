After a brief delay, this week's UK charts are now with us and it is once again a slightly quiet one for Nintendo as far as the top spots go.

The unstoppable forces of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to hold strong in the top ten, claiming fourth and fifth places respectively, and Minecraft and Fae Farm round out the upper echelons, but this is dominantly a week for Sony and Microsoft's consoles.

Last week's champion, Starfield, has taken a tumble down to eighth this time around as Hogwarts Legacy climbs to the top spot once again. The Crew Motorfest speeds into second place in its chart debut and even Red Dead Redemption 2 has popped back into the top ten.

Elsewhere, Nintendo continues to perform well with the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Violet hanging around in the teens. This week also sees Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge pop back into the charts at number 30, with 31% of the console split coming from Switch (41% on PS5 and 23% on PS4).

With the chit-chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy - 2 The Crew Motorfest 3 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 8 5 Grand Theft Auto V 4 6 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 10 7 Minecraft 1 8 Starfield 9 9 Fae Farm 14 10 Red Dead Redemption 2 15 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - 12 Street Fighter 6 7 13 NBA 2K24 17 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 18 15 Pikmin 4 19 16 Pokémon Violet 23 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 18 Diablo IV 11 19 FIFA 23 - 20 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 32 21 Cyberpunk 2077 21 22 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 30 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 33 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 12 25 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 28 26 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 37 27 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 29 28 Super Mario Odyssey - 29 Cocomelon: Play With JJ - 30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge 27 31 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 25 32 Resident Evil 4 39 33 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 34 Mafia Trilogy 35 35 Pokémon Scarlet 36 36 Mario Party Superstars - 37 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition 16 38 Final Fantasy XVI - 39 Jurassic World: Evolution 31 40 Dark Souls Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

