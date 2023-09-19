After a brief delay, this week's UK charts are now with us and it is once again a slightly quiet one for Nintendo as far as the top spots go.
The unstoppable forces of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to hold strong in the top ten, claiming fourth and fifth places respectively, and Minecraft and Fae Farm round out the upper echelons, but this is dominantly a week for Sony and Microsoft's consoles.
Last week's champion, Starfield, has taken a tumble down to eighth this time around as Hogwarts Legacy climbs to the top spot once again. The Crew Motorfest speeds into second place in its chart debut and even Red Dead Redemption 2 has popped back into the top ten.
Elsewhere, Nintendo continues to perform well with the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Violet hanging around in the teens. This week also sees Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge pop back into the charts at number 30, with 31% of the console split coming from Switch (41% on PS5 and 23% on PS4).
With the chit-chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
2
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
-
|2
|
The Crew Motorfest
|
3
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
8
|
5
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|
6
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
10
|
7
|Minecraft
|
1
|8
|Starfield
|
9
|9
|Fae Farm
|
14
|10
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
15
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|12
|Street Fighter 6
|
7
|13
|NBA 2K24
|
17
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
18
|15
|Pikmin 4
|
19
|16
|Pokémon Violet
|
23
|17
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
13
|18
|Diablo IV
|
11
|19
|FIFA 23
|
-
|20
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
32
|21
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
21
|22
|
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
30
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
33
|24
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
12
|25
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
28
|26
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
37
|27
|
Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
29
|28
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|29
|Cocomelon: Play With JJ
|
-
|30
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|
27
|31
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
25
|32
|Resident Evil 4
|
39
|33
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
-
|34
|Mafia Trilogy
|
35
|35
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
36
|36
|Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|37
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|
16
|38
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
-
|39
|Jurassic World: Evolution
|
31
|40
|Dark Souls Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
