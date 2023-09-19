Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Image: Nintendo

After a brief delay, this week's UK charts are now with us and it is once again a slightly quiet one for Nintendo as far as the top spots go.

The unstoppable forces of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continue to hold strong in the top ten, claiming fourth and fifth places respectively, and Minecraft and Fae Farm round out the upper echelons, but this is dominantly a week for Sony and Microsoft's consoles.

Last week's champion, Starfield, has taken a tumble down to eighth this time around as Hogwarts Legacy climbs to the top spot once again. The Crew Motorfest speeds into second place in its chart debut and even Red Dead Redemption 2 has popped back into the top ten.

Elsewhere, Nintendo continues to perform well with the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, Nintendo Switch Sports and Pokémon Violet hanging around in the teens. This week also sees Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge pop back into the charts at number 30, with 31% of the console split coming from Switch (41% on PS5 and 23% on PS4).

With the chit-chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

2

 1 Hogwarts Legacy

-

 2

The Crew Motorfest

3

 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

8

5

Grand Theft Auto V

4

6

 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

10

7

 Minecraft

1

 8 Starfield

9

 9 Fae Farm

14

 10

Red Dead Redemption 2

15

 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

-

 12 Street Fighter 6

7

 13 NBA 2K24

17

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18

 15 Pikmin 4

19

 16 Pokémon Violet

23

 17 Nintendo Switch Sports

13

 18 Diablo IV

11

 19 FIFA 23

-

 20 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

32

 21 Cyberpunk 2077

21

 22

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

30

 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

33

 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

12

 25 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

28

 26 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

37

 27

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

29

 28 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 29 Cocomelon: Play With JJ

-

 30 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

27

 31 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

25

 32 Resident Evil 4

39

 33 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

-

 34 Mafia Trilogy

35

 35 Pokémon Scarlet

36

 36 Mario Party Superstars

-

 37 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

16

 38 Final Fantasy XVI

-

 39 Jurassic World: Evolution

31

 40 Dark Souls Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.