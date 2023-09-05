Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Annapurna Interactive has announced that it's bringing Heart Machine's stunningly surreal 3D platformer Solar Ash to Switch on 14th September.

Originally launching on PS4, PS5, and PC in 2021, Solar Ash is the second game from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine. Swapping beautiful 2D pixel art for stunning 3D landscapes, Solar Ash is set in the same universe as the studio's popular indie hack-and-slash, but instead of focusing on action, Solar Ash focuses on movement.

The Switch port has long been rumoured, as back in March this year, a rating for the game appeared on PEGI's website.

While not as well-received as its predecessor, Solar Ash was still highly praised for its visuals, atmosphere, and traversal. Our sister site Push Square scored the game 7/10, saying that "the traversal at the heart of everything does about enough to carry you through to a satisfying conclusion".

Heart Machine is currently working on a new game in the Hyper Light Drifter universe — Hyper Light Breaker, a 3D co-operative roguelite. The game is due to launch in Early Access on Steam in 2024, and other release platforms have yet to be confirmed.