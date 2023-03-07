A brand new rating for a Switch version Solar Ash, developer Heart Machine's second game following the gorgeous and brutal Hyper Light Drifter, has been spotted on the official PEGI database (via Nintendo Everything).

The rating lists the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, plus a newly dated Switch version with a 7th March, 2023 date. The PS4 and 5 dates (2nd December, 2022) match up with the original game's launch on those consoles — Steam and Xbox followed suit in 2022 — so does that mean a surprise is imminent from Heart Machine or publisher Annapurna?

We shouldn't get our hopes up, of course, but the rating does suggest that we might not have to wait much longer to try out this stylish 3D action game from Heart Machine.

Set in the same universe as Hyper Light Drifter, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner who is attempting to save her home planet. Unlike Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash is more about platforming and movement, and it also shifts from the lovely top-down pixel art of Heart Machine's first game to a gorgeous, colourful 3D style.

Our friends over at Push Square reviewed the PS5 version of the game, saying it's "an ambitious second effort from Heart Machine that mostly sticks the landing" and scored it a 7/10. Check out the game's launch trailer to see what it looks like in motion.

Do you want to see Solar Ash on Switch? Do you think it'll be popping up on eShop stores soon? Let us know in the comments.