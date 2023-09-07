As we get closer to the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder next month on the Nintendo Switch, more retailers are beginning to reveal some additional goodies you can get if you're willing to hand over some coin for a pre-order.

In Canada, GameStop will be offering anyone who pre-orders the game for $79.99 a free keychain. As you can see, it's based on the new power-up in the game that transforms Mario and friends into an elephant.

It's not entirely clear how big it will be in the promotional shot below, but we do know it will be based on Mario's transformation:

As mentioned in the fine print above, this offer is valid until 19th October and will be available while supplies last.

There doesn't appear to be any similar deal being offered at GameStop in the US, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. Yesterday, we also heard how Wonder had already topped the charts on Amazon's "best sellers" list. Check our Nintendo Life guide for more information about Wonder pre-orders: