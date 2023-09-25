Sonic Origins Plus is getting a limited collector's edition via the retailer Pix'n Love, which will be limited to just 1200 units and will be numbered as such.

Pre-orders for the product will launch on the Pix'n Love website on September 27th, 2023 at 4pm BST, with copies priced at €79.90 (roughly £69).

As for what's included, all pre-orders will contain a Mega Drive / Genesis snap case in addition to the following:

- The Sonic Origins Plus physical game for Nintendo Switch (includes: a slipcase, a 20-page artbook and a reversible cover).

- A certificate numbered to 1200 copies.

- A brand new 96-page artbook.

- One acrylic plate.

- Four lithographs.

- A large-format cardboard box with screen-printed plastic sleeve.

We're quite taken with the new art book, particularly if it's of a decent size and quality. As for the rest? Well, it's nice, and we're sure it will appeal to hardcore fans of the franchise.

In our Sonic Origins Plus review, we said that "there’s no escaping the sense that Sega could’ve done a lot more for this update and chose not to", ultimately awarding the updated compilation a score of 6/10.