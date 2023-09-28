Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sonic Frontiers' final free update, The Final Horizon, launches later today, and ahead of its release, SEGA has dropped a brand new trailer which shows off gameplay from all four playable characters.

The Final Horizon will be available to download from 5pm PST / 8pm EST / 10pm BST today, 28th September, and will allow you to play not only as Sonic, but Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, and we get a brief look at all of them in action. Long-time Sonic fans will be delighted to see the Cyclone, Tails' mech from Sonic Adventure 2, while Amy and Knuckles' gameplay focuses on combat and platforming.

Three new playable characters are good enough for free DLC, but this new update will also deliver some brand new story beats, challenges, and more, all in aid of a "climactic" end to Frontiers.

Here's a rundown of the DLC's plot from SEGA: