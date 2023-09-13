Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If September wasn't already busy enough, Sega is also releasing the final DLC for its open-zone adventure Sonic Frontiers.

In this final free update, players can look forward to brand new story content featuring Sonic friends, along with some new playable characters as well as new challenges to take on. As part of this, the team has now released a new trailer.

If you've not kept up with these free updates, Sega has previously released multiple patches for Sonic Frontiers. Back in June, Sonic also got a special Birthday Bash DLC update - adding the Spin Dash, new Koco, new game + and much more. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: