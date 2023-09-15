Sonic music always slaps. Even the "bad" games have good music, and Frontiers is in no way bad, and getting better all the time. For me, all 3 tracks here sound amazing, as expected! ブラボー！ アンコール 大谷さん

Amy's is my favourite, I love the whistful tone... but I'm biased as she's my favourite character. The chopped up samples on Knuckles beat are pretty sick and I love the up tempo vides of Tails'... oh I just like them all.

I shouldn't have listened to them - as soon as the beat dropped on Amy's beat I started freestyling and I know I'm gonna end up procrastinating and recording another track for my SAGE game instead of working 😂 I've seen so many streamers and youtubers vibing to my last one 😀 But still. Discipline. Bug fixing is more important!

Also, I LOVE the 2d art for the recent Frontiers promo animations. Well done to Jasmine and team. Buen trabajo, lo has hecho muy bien! Me ha encantado la presentación! 😀

This new update is huuuuuge and going to completely transform the game. Especially looking forward to playing as Amy 🥰 I'm so admiring of how Kishimoto has handled development of Frontiers, especially post release. I've a very high level of certainty that the next mainline 3d Sonic will build on everything learned.

Good times for Sonic fans, both 2d and 3d... not to mention IDW who are KILLING it right now, and Knuckles show and the 3rd movie are shaping up just great.