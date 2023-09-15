Sega has released a new video showcasing snippets of new character themes from Sonic Frontiers' upcoming 'Final Horizon' update.
Launching on September 28th, 2023, the update will allow players to take on the role of Frontiers' supporting cast, including Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as you explore new story content and challenges.
The character themes, composed by Tomoya Ohtani, are pretty spectacular, and we're big fans of Knuckles' theme in particular. Here's hoping the gameplay matches up when the DLC drops later this month!
The Final Horizon update is the final major DLC for Sonic Frontiers. The game originally launched in November 2022 and has since received a number of free updates, adding new customisation options, music, and more. Final Horizon will, of course, also be free to all players.