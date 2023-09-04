With Nintendo Live now taking place in Seattle, many folks are getting hands-on sessions with the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Wonder, launching next month on October 20th, 2023.

One particularly notable attendee just so happens to be the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, and he had some high praise for Nintendo's latest flagship title, saying he "had a blast" playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder (thanks, Pure Xbox).

The message comes with a cute photo showcasing Phil against the rather beautiful Super Mario Bros. Wonder backdrop. Check it out:

Had a great time visiting #PAXWest2023 today with my family. Fun to get to walk the floor and just play games. Had a blast playing 4 player #SuperMarioWonder at Nintendo Live, thank you to @NintendoAmerica for letting everyone play. pic.twitter.com/z5qXSGmy8l September 3, 2023

Nintendo and Xbox have enjoyed a particularly friendly relationship over recent years, with titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest and Banjo-Kazooie making their way to the Switch to great appreciation from fans.

Not only that, but should Microsoft's acquisition deal with Activision-Blizzard go through (and it's looking incredibly likely at this stage), then Nintendo fans can look forward to at least a decade of Call of Duty games following a legally-binding deal between Microsoft and Nintendo.