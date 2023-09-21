Mortal Kombat 1 admittedly hasn't got off to the best start on the Nintendo Switch this week with series creator and director Ed Boon mentioning how this version will "absolutely" be getting an update at some stage.

If this wasn't already enough to deal with, Nintendo fans have now spotted a Steam notification for what seems to be an achievement in the official Mortal Kombat 1 Switch trailer. This video was uploaded directly to Nintendo's YouTube channel before being set to private.

At the 1:52 mark in the now-removed video, a notification appeared in the bottom right of the screen during a mini-game featuring the Steam UI, the Mortal Kombat logo and the text "Achievement 38" and "Dialogue 38". Obviously, this isn't a big deal, but it's also not a great look as some fans have noted, when it's meant to be a game trailer for the Switch release.

@jermeister6 "This Switch game looks so good... that it even has Steam achievements"

Again, the good news is Nintendo has now noticed this and the video has been set to private. Fortunately, we did capture a screenshot as you can see above.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the Switch release, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review. Although it needs some work on Nintendo's hybrid platform, the gameplay itself is absolutely superb.