Mortal Kombat 1 launched on Switch this week to dominantly unfavourable reviews. With long load times, frame rate drops and a severe visual downgrade, the Switch version is simply not up to snuff — especially given its equal price tag to the better-received PS5 and Xbox Series X releases — but series creator Ed Boon has promised that fixes are in the works.

In a recent interview with BBC Newsbeat, Boon stated that Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch will "absolutely be getting an update", noting that the team is keen to address a "number of the concerns and issues" that have come up since the game's launch.

"It would have been ideal for us to have released the version that we absolutely wanted," Boon told Newsbeat, "but anything that we're finding a problem with is on our list and is going to be fixed."

The latest entry in the gore-filled fighting series was once again ported to the Switch by Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive rather than NetherRealm Studios, and Boon stated that MK1 will receive the same ongoing support as Shiver/Saber previously demonstrated on Mortal Kombat 11's Switch port.

As it stands, there is a boatload of issues that currently plague MK1 on Switch, so we would imagine that the promised support will be rolling out in a series of updates in the future. For a reminder of our rather disappointed thoughts on the game as it stands, be sure to check out our full review below.