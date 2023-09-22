We have taken a look at the YouTube channel Macho Nacho Productions a few times on Nintendo Life (remember the world's smallest GameCube and the 'thicc boi SP'?), but we were particularly interested in the channel's latest video, which saw a Switch OLED get converted into a dedicated home console, and run a lot cooler in the process.
In the video (above), Tito from Macho Nacho showcased the TVii Switch Re-Shell Mod (working title), created by a modder called Set. This build converts a standard Switch into a dedicated home console, removing the chance for handheld play, but letting the system run much cooler in the process. The casing even works on Switch consoles without a working display — making handheld play impossible from the get-go.
Perhaps the biggest perk of the mod, however, is its increased cooling capacity. The build packs in an 80mm fan, which helps to keep the motherboard from excessive overheating, even on consoles that are overclocked. Tito's tests reveal that the casing is capable of reducing an overclocked Switch's temperatures by anything from 2-8°C, actually allowing it to run cooler than a regular, unmodified console.
The process of putting the mod together actually seems like a relatively straightforward one (as far as mods go, that is). The above video from Macho Nacho provides a full tutorial, demonstrating how to line up all of the Switch's internal components inside the casing and where to apply the provided screws.
Of course, the build does remove the handheld functionality that many of us rely on for hours of playtime, but the ability to rescue the console from a broken display and keep it cooler in the process makes this mod a pretty neat one. The designer has made the build available for purchase from their Etsy shop which bundles the casing, fans, screws and USB dongle for around £40 — which seems fairly reasonable if you have the technical know-how and required patience.
What do you make of this Switch mod? Let us know in the comments.
There should be a version of the Switch as a home console for those who don't use the portable option, reducing the price.
I mean, this is kind of interesting. If you ask me, this is partially what I hoped the Switch would have been: a dedicated box next to your TV, but the handheld was connected to it. When connected to the box, the graphics and performance would be boosted, but when in handheld mode, it would run fine, but would not look as pretty as on a TV.
Maybe the successor to the Switch will be like this. Who knows?
I actually really like this. My Switch is docked almost 24/7 of the time, or at least around 99%, so this sounds like it's up my alley. If it could also enable overclocking, then I would buy this ASAP.
This is cool and all, but it’s something to do with your old Switch, or better yet Switch Lite w/ a broken screen or Joycon drift, then turning a $350 OLED into a home console.
I was hoping for one of these for a couple of years after Switch launched, figured they could hit $200 for a screen less tablet and no battery packaged w/ a Pro instead of Joycon, but I eventually realized it wasn’t happening. Could be possible w/ the Switch 2 if it’s $399 and they think they could sell a home version for $299 but at this point we’re probably more likely to get a Switch DS and they couldn’t drop both screens.
It wouldn't surprise me if this was how the Switch 2 will be. Have a main home console and then their handheld will be a solid form like the Switch Lite. I rarely link mine to the TV so having the option to buy separately or as a bundle wouldn't be a bad idea..
@marcelominucelli I mainly play my Switch on my TV, so I get what you mean. But the Switch is largely marketed as more of a handheld with the ability to connect to a TV.
Heck, look at the Switch Lite: it's purely a handheld; no ability to connect to a TV at all. All your Switch games still work on it, but for all intents and purposes, it's not a Switch, because it doesn't "switch" from Docked Mode to Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode. It's basically a beefed up Game Boy at that point.
It reminds me of the 2DS, really. It removed the core feature of the system, even though it plays the same games. Basically, the 3DS was a DS with autostereoscopic 3D features; removing that in the 2DS basically just makes it a regular old DS again, even though it plays 3DS games (which you can't play on the original DS, DS Lite, or DSi) and uses the 3DS operating system.
Personally, I would like to see the successor to the Switch have a dedicated box that you can dock the handheld into, but it significantly boosts the resolution and framerate up to 4K and 60 FPS when played in Docked Mode. In Handheld Mode, it still boasts a respectable resolution (maybe 1080p), but sacrifices the framerate down to 30 FPS.
saw this video yesterday and actually very interested. Not with my own switch oled tho haha. Glad someone is working to give new life to busted consoles!
