There's nothing like a bit of wholesome content to start the week, huh? Well, that's exactly what @mayplaystv has brought us today as he has revealed his completed mission to visit every piece of Animal Crossing: New Horizons artwork in real life.
We have been following this task for a while and last reported on it when the UK-based content creator reached the halfway point back in November 2022, but now Mayuren Naidoo has finally completed the challenge and has even uploaded a video of the 43 pieces of ACNH artwork to prove it (he officially wrapped things up last month, but today's video seems like a fitting 'victory lap' of sorts).
This was no mean feat, with the mission lasting for over a year and covering 17 cities across three continents — but what an adventure. Planning a spot of travelling as a Nintendo fan? Look no further...
Naidoo has documented each step of his journey on his TikTok, where he shows the art in question and holds up a custom amiibo card of his New Horizons avatar for good measure — the Animal Crossing art world is full of fakes, after all.
Congratulations to Naidoo on completing this amazing task — we're sure that Blathers is impressed. Now, where did we put our passports?
What do you make of this island-hopping challenge? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 3
First!
EDIT: Wow that was a lot of typos on my end!
I remember when he hit halfway! Congrats to him for pulling this off! Although I have always wondered… who comes if he scans his amiibo card…?
Incredible. Man, I would love to do that. I'm a huge fan of the New Horizons museum.
Ah yes, I remember the previous article here on Nintendo Life where you mentioned this, congrats to May for completing his mission!
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...