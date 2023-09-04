There's nothing like a bit of wholesome content to start the week, huh? Well, that's exactly what @mayplaystv has brought us today as he has revealed his completed mission to visit every piece of Animal Crossing: New Horizons artwork in real life.

We have been following this task for a while and last reported on it when the UK-based content creator reached the halfway point back in November 2022, but now Mayuren Naidoo has finally completed the challenge and has even uploaded a video of the 43 pieces of ACNH artwork to prove it (he officially wrapped things up last month, but today's video seems like a fitting 'victory lap' of sorts).

This was no mean feat, with the mission lasting for over a year and covering 17 cities across three continents — but what an adventure. Planning a spot of travelling as a Nintendo fan? Look no further...





16 months, 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities and 29 museums later, i have seen… in april 2022, i set the goal to visit all 43 artworks that appear in animal crossing: new horizons in real life…16 months, 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities and 29 museums later, i have seen… pic.twitter.com/jZIVWQzhNA September 3, 2023

Naidoo has documented each step of his journey on his TikTok, where he shows the art in question and holds up a custom amiibo card of his New Horizons avatar for good measure — the Animal Crossing art world is full of fakes, after all.

Congratulations to Naidoo on completing this amazing task — we're sure that Blathers is impressed. Now, where did we put our passports?

