That's the question that filmmaker and content creator Mayuren Naidoo is trying to figure out. He's set himself up on a mission to witness every single piece of artwork in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the flesh, including both paintings and statues.
He's about halfway through the list right now, having visited museums all over Europe. He's been to France to visit the Louvre, Spain to visit the Museo del Prado, Germany to visit the Alte National Gallery, and his hometown of London to visit the National Gallery, the British Museum, and the Tate.
That might sound like quite the pricey trip, but flying off-peak within Europe can be vastly cheaper than flying domestic in the United States! "When I go just to see the art, it’s usually just for one night, staying in cheap hotels and using budget airlines," Naidoo tells us. "Most of the time, I plan just to see the art, but there have been times where I’ve been able to do multiple things - such as when I first went to Paris, I went to Cannes after for the film festival!"
To save on money and time, Naidoo has allowed himself at least one concession: He's allowed to visit replicas. After all, the Animal Crossing art world is all about fakes, isn't it? With this in mind, he visited a museum in the south of England which houses replicas of the Terracotta Army for people to see without having to travel all the way to China.
To verify his trips to these artworks, Naidoo is making sure to take a picture of himself in front of the painting or statue, holding a custom amiibo card of himself, to accompany the Animal Crossing: New Horizons pictures of the artwork in-game.
How long will it take Naidoo to finish his quest? Well, he started in April 2022, when he went to visit the Proper Painting (A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, by Edouard Manet) at the Courtauld Gallery in London, and so we asked him how much longer he plans to work on the project:
"I should hopefully finish most of Europe by January and then have America, Japan and China left, but I’ve never been to America or Asia before so hoping to do [a trip] next year. The main delay would be Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian man, which, although it is in Venice, is kept in a vault as it’s 500 years old and only brought out as special exhibitions every 7 or so years! So it does depend on how many replicas of the remaining arts will be used!"
Naidoo keeps track of his epic adventure with a very detailed and thorough spreadsheet, which details the names and locations of each painting or artwork, which gallery they're currently in, and they've all been sorted into episodes, which you can see on his TikTok.
Best of luck on your mission, Mayuren, and thank you for letting us see your glorious spreadsheet!
Let us know in the comments how many of the Animal Crossing artworks you've seen in real life! Also if they were fakes. You never know.
Comments (12)
Fair play to the man! Good luck.
This is actually very cool. Art imitating life imitating art? 🤭 it’s great to see when video games encourage people to appreciate actual artwork.
He will have an awesome digital story to tell. I want my own custom Amiibo card!
Good for him I guess
The hell? I was doing the same thing on my last trip to Europe
The likeness to the in game character is actually quite good. The eyes are the biggest giveaway.
I was going to say good luck with the Vetruvian Man! I didn't actually realise they do put it on show every so often. Nice project though, and good luck!
Excellent. I'd love to do this.
I’m American and took my first trip to Europe a couple of months ago. One of the stops was Amsterdam and I saw The Night Watch and the milk lady photos at the Rijksmuseum. I’m not into art, but that museum was worth it to see the animal crossing artwork
Quite the undertaking! It sounds like a wonderful excuse to get out and see lots of interesting stuff though. I love hearing stories of video games inspiring people to go and do real stuff in the real world.
As an alternative project (that doesn’t involve leaving the house) I’d be interesting to see someone attempt to forge all the artwork in the game (however poorly) and create their own knock off gallery that Redd would be proud of.
What an insane reason to travel around the globe. I love it.
I’ve got three pieces left until my art wing is complete!
I never would have gotten this far without Harv’s Island flea market.
Awesome endeavor. That must cost a lot of bells to do.
Next we'll see someone attempting to catch all of the AC fishes and/or bugs in real life.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...