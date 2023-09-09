Super Mario Bros. Wonder will continue the trend of simultaneous multiplayer platforming in the world of Super Mario and this time it's rolling with quite possibly the biggest roster ever, made up of not only Mario and co, but also a number of extras.
Nintendo recently asked fans on social media what character they would be picking first in this new Switch exclusive when it arrives next month, so we thought we would ask a similar question to our community here on Nintendo Life, and add a poll while we're at it to see who might even end up being the most popular character.
Keep in mind the "Yoshis and Nabbit won't take damage, but they also don't transform with power-ups". Daisy is also properly playable. So tell us who you'll be playing as in Super Mario Bros. Wonder in our poll and why in the comments below.
Comments 87
Waluigi!
…Oh wait, nevermind
Been playing as Blue Toad ever since NSMBWii. So glad they kept my boy in for this game!
I voted Luigi.
Mario's brother need more screen time.
Probably daisy and Luigi! I love those two!
Peach! Surprised she's currently only at 4%
I'll be playing as whoever's left after my wife and 2 kids pick. My wife will likely start as Yoshi but after my kids keep jumping on her she'll probably switch to Nabbit though we'll try and talk her into Peach or Daisy. I'm guessing I'll be a Toad so maybe she'll be Toadette. 🤷♂️
If I happen to play solo I'd just play as Mario, it's his name on the box. Though Yoshi looks fun. If I need to play as Nabbit I just wouldn't play. 😝
I am definitely going to be using Daisy a lot. It’s so rare to have her in this kind of game. Can’t wait!
A bit of everyone probably!
Maybe not Nabbit though, no disrespect to him I just think I'll go for the Yoshis if I need help
I'll be rotating between them until I get bored and start picking at random. Probably only going to use the easy mode characters when I'm going back for collectables.
Alternating between Luigi and Daisy
Mario. All day. Every time.
Will probably alternate between them
I miss traditional Toad with the red dots and blue vest. I want to play as him!
But probably Peach, Blue Toad and Mario.
I'm a Blue Toad kind of guy.
Just hoping that Rosalina is playable.
She's my go-to character in 3D World, once she gets unlocked.
I thought Daisy would run away with this one! Guess not
I love that there’s a random button for a change! Usually I just take Mario but this’ll spice up the playthrough a little!
I do think Nabbit an underrated creation.
Blue Toad for life 💙
Blue Toad and yellow Toad? I think you mean Bucken-Berry and Ala-Gold
The best Mario broth- STOP saying that! He isn't Green Mario! He is his own character!
Luigi may be my favorite but I have a history of alternating between Mario, Luigi, Peach and Daisy without much rhyme or reason in previous games. I'm sure I will be doing the same in Wonder
Toadette, one of my fav characters since Double Dash.
toadette and blue toad for me. i wish nabbit wasnt thekids mode tho
First run will be with mario, as always. Then not sure, toad maybe
(Probably Mario and the occasional random character as well).
I’ll be playing as that Mario guy with the new voice.
Luigi probably, but maybe Mario too, just for the curiosity of hearing “the new voice.”
Why isn't there normal toad?
I wonder who Martinet will play as. Must be odd for him to play a new Mario game without hearing his voice, maybe even refreshing (?)
I'm going Luigi, although I usually like to cycle thru everyone
Definitely Peach and/or Daisy. Maybe even somewhat more of the latter because Peach has already got some flagship spotlight back in SMB2 and 3D World (on top of having got her very own spinoff and soon finally getting ANOTHER), but Daisy apparently has her debut in this capacity here. :3 At this rate, we might even get to play a mainline Mario game with Rosali- wait, what do you mean she's unlockable in 3D World as well?!
Definitely Daisy!!
Yellow Toad—duh!
And Red Yoshi nobody chooses. So I'll do the honor of going for him. I did the same in Yoshi's Woolly World.
Daisy, definitely Daisy
Wish Yoshi was a normal character
I would've picked Yoshi if the good bois were regular characters but alas I'll "have to" settle for Peach or Luigi.
I pray to whatever gods exist in the Marioverse that I can play the game without ever seeing that annoying POS Daisy beyond the character select screen.
Considering there's no variation between the main characters, I'm going Daisy. I'd prefer Luigi if he had his signature jump style.
Toad! Oh wait... I see they only have blue Toad, Yellow toad, and green Mario. The least they could have done is included Captain Toad instead of two off brand Toads. I mean heckers, they included Toadette, who's great, and not pink Toad, so what's up with ignoring my man Toad.
Peach, always was my fave in SMB2 (US/EU) glad to see Daisy too though!
I would say Yoshi but it sounds like he's now the games easy mode which sucks for me. So I guess I'm going Luigi!
Of course I gotta pick Daisy. The best Princess for potentially the best ever 2D Mario game? Don't mind if I do
#BlueToadGang!
What a pointless question when all characters play the same! I don’t like Yoshi isn’t a power up, and that it makes the game even easier with him. Why do games degrade? Are we gonna make games so even IQ60 people can play them? Disgusting trend to adapt everything to everyone so we can all degrade as a society. Better if everyone can handle the same task than making smaller percentage of people challenged and more skilled. Money is changing games too much! Profit is more important than challenging gameplay!
As a younger sibling I gotta represent my boy Luigi.
The game's one flaw is that you can't play with a full squad of Luigis.
I'll play and finish the game as Mario and get all the collectibles with Daisy since she has never been in a main line Mario game.
Rosalina! Oh right they padded out the roster with color swapped Toads and Yoshi instead...
Maybe a bit boring, but Mario.
I mean, clearly Toadette but I might mix it up with a bit of Peach and Daisy. Peach and Daisy have much cuter elephant forms than Toadette who pretty much just looks like a chonker in elephant form.
Will be picking Daisy for the novelty and Blue Toad for the culture.
Daisy or toaddette for me!
Glad Daisy is high up on the ranking being equal to Luigi is shocking.
@theModestMouse Yeah i agree the Rosalina definitely should of made the cut.
Luigi of course, as he's usually my go-to, when he's an option.
Mario for the main campaign, Luigi for the post-game.
Daisy and Luigi of course
Why play Mario for the 35th time in a row
Luigi is my usual choice when given the option, whether or not he controls differently depending on the game.
I would play as a Yoshi, but it excludes you from using power ups that are likely needed to find all the secrets in each course.
I’ll be playing as the guy in red
Probably either one of the Todds.
It'll be Luigi. I always play Luigi, unless Wario's around. But since he's nowhere to be found, Luigi it is!
Mario. I mean not like it matters since they're all the same now unfortunately. Otherwise I would have alternated between Toad and Peach.
I would have done Yoshi and/or Toad
of he wasn't easy mode. Mario all the way. I'd love to try ALL at some point obviously
Take a wild guess who I chose lol
Random. I hope there are multiple pools so you won't end up with Yoshi or Nabbit if you want a random character from the regular set of characters.
Team Shyguy here!!
Largely Daisy and Toadette but in general any time a Mario game gives me the option not to play as Mario I take it.
I'm just too much of a mario fan. I'll be playing as my boy the majestic jumping plumber himself.
Note that I would have absolutely made a Yoshi run if I could have had a Yoshi that plays normally, as in actually taking damage and not being locked behind super easy mode.
“Mario - 36 %”
It seems I’m not so weird after all.
@StarPoint Same here! I was annoyed he was not playable in the Switch version. Glad he is back for Wonder!
I'm going to go back and forth between Mario and Toadette.
Daisy and- a- Mario.
I might play as every character. But for sure I will be playing as Daisy.
I'll probably swap around a bit and try everyone. Though I feel like for the most amount of time, I'll be going with the sovereign of Sarasaland
My top two (Nabbit and Yoshi) are forced into Easy Mode, so I don't know? Mario, I guess?
The guy who has the balls to fight through a mansion full of ghosts to save his brother. Oh and not you, Toad. You were crying on a balcony and didn‘t bother turning on the light switch until said guy arrived.
I always play as Peach, when given the opportunity.
I'll first play as Mario or Luigi, then I want to pull out Daisy since it's her first mainline Mario platformer appearance.
Seeing as they all play the exact same (not counting Yoshi or nabbit who are for kids or people that are bad at games), it really doesn't matter.
@Ironcore
Red Yoshi?
I'd probably pick Daisy or Luigi.
Although I'd probably go with Yoshi if they weren't easy mode.
Marioooooooo
I hope there’s an option to exclude the Yoshi’s and Nabbit from the Random button. I’ll probably alternate between the “regular” characters
I voted for Blue Toad but I'll also play as the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man once the DLC has been released...
I'm gonna mod Charles Martinet's voice back in. So Charles Martinet Mario.
Daisy, then the rest (except for Nabbit or Yoshi).
@AndroidiOS vote blue no matter who....
I am a simple gamer. If I play a Mario game, I play as Mario.
