One of the many game updates Nintendo shared during its latest Direct was focused on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and its Booster Course Pass expansion DLC.

It confirmed new tracks and four new characters would be coming in this final wave. This includes Diddy Kong from Double Dash!!, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii and Pauline and Peachette, who we've previously seen in Mario Kart Tour.

It's got us wondering which character you're most excited about, so vote in our poll and leave a comment below.