This week marks the anticipated return of the Baten Kaitos series, with Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster arriving on the Nintendo Switch.
As the name suggests, this package contains "two JRPG masterpieces" by Monolith and tri-Crescendo dating back to the GameCube era. This includes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean along with Baten Kaitos Origins.
Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire.
Baten Kaitos Origins takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a spiriter that has a connection with Guardian Spirits who is part of the Dark Service, an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.
Both games come with improved graphics, new features to assist with progression and support multiple text languages.
These games were obviously well-received during the GameCube generation, and it's got us wondering if our community here on Nintendo Life will be revisiting them on the Switch, so vote in our poll and tell us below.
Might check these out once some reviews come in. Definitely interested to check out Monolith’s older games after I’m done with XC3 + FR.
Not sure; likely not until they are giving it away. I had the original on the cube and remember enjoying but I think it got so tedious and rng'ey towards the end I don't think I finished it. It has been a minute. With Namco doing their no english dubs thing probably not. i think they could do so much better if they added dubs for all of their games.
Voted: I've already pre-ordered.
Love me some classic GameCube games! I'm a big fan of the first game, and am a potential one of its prequel. Heard great things about the latter, so I'm stoked!
Really enjoyed the first one back in the days, but never got to play the 2nd as that never released here in my country.
Looking forward to getting these, but not right away. Got a few more Switch games I need to finish first and Namco Bandai does discount sales on a regular basis, so I can wait.
The randomness of card battles puts me off, but the world seems interesting.
I've still got my copies on GameCube. Need to find me a working GC or Wii though.
Play-Asia for the physical copy win!
