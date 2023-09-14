Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

This week marks the anticipated return of the Baten Kaitos series, with Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

As the name suggests, this package contains "two JRPG masterpieces" by Monolith and tri-Crescendo dating back to the GameCube era. This includes Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean along with Baten Kaitos Origins.

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean tells the story of Kalas who, while seeking revenge for the death of his brother and grandfather, meets Xelha as both embark on a journey to defeat the Alfard Empire. Baten Kaitos Origins takes place 20 years before the events of the first game. The story involves Sagi, a spiriter that has a connection with Guardian Spirits who is part of the Dark Service, an elite unit of the Alfard Empire. Sagi sets on a journey to clear his name after being framed, and to unveil the empire’s secrets.

Both games come with improved graphics, new features to assist with progression and support multiple text languages.

