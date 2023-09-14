This week Nintendo and The Pokémon Company launched the first part of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. As part of this, new Pokémon HOME DLC connectivity has also gone live.

This bumps the application up to Version 3.1.0. Here are the official patch notes (via Nintendo Everything):

Pokémon Home Version 3.1.0:

Added compatibility with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

Added new Challenges and stickers.

This update is now available on both the Switch and mobile devices. You can also see the full patch notes for Scarlet and Violet's latest update (Version 2.0.1) in the following post: