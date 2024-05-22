The Pokémon Company International has announced that its line of soda pop plushies, once exclusive to Japan, are now launching in the West for the first time.

Designed via a collaboration with Japanese illustrator and graphic designer F*Kaori, the first three plushies are based on the original starter Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Available to order now for £16.99 / $19.99 a pop, each plush measues in at just over 6 inches in height (well, about 5.5 inches for Bulbasaur).

The official announcement for the range has also clarified that more variants will be on the way in the future, so hopefully the likes of Mew, Togepi, and Eevee will make their way to Western shores soon.

In a statement, Cindy Ruppenthal, senior director of Pokémon Center and e-commerce at The Pokémon Company, said:

“There is significant interest from Pokémon fans for unique, collectible merchandise originating in Japan, and the Pokémon Soda Pop Plush line is one of those special collections which resonates with fans around the world. Pokémon Center is the perfect place to make this cute, popular collection available for the first time outside of Japan as we continue to deliver on our mission to make it the premier destination for premium Pokémon merchandise.”

So let's check out the range itself, hm?

We'll be sure to keep you updated on any new additions to the range as these get announced in the future.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

What are your thoughts on the soda plush range from the Pokémon Centre? Will you be grabbing any of them? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.