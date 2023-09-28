Ahead of its launch on October 20th, 2023, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be showcased and playable at EGX in London from October 12th - 15th.

Nintendo will be in attendance to give players in the UK the first opportunity to try out the new game, but will also be offering up some additional fun activities for attendees. Costumed Mario and Luigi characters will be roaming about to allow for some great photo opportunities, and Nintendo will also be hanging out in the Family Zone, demonstrating some key titles from its Switch line-up.

Here's what Kalpesh Tailor, Head of Communications at Nintendo UK, had to say:

“Nintendo UK is excited to partner with EGX to bring the first UK hands-on play of Super Mario Bros. Wonder to attendees. We’re excited to see everyone get to experience the power of the Wonder Flower and the unexpected surprises that will bring. EGX brings players together, which is at the heart of everything we do, and can’t wait to share these experiences with everyone in October.”

Granted, with only a week separating the start of EGX and the full launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, many of you will no doubt be quite content to wait and play the final product. For those itching to get their hands on the game, however, this will no doubt prove to be a perfect opportunity.