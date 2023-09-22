Nintendo has just released a brand new overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which does exactly what it says it's going to do — go over the game's features.

Now, if you were around for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct at the beginning of the month, you might be getting a bit of déjà vu here, and that's because this trailer is pretty much a distilled version of what we got then. There are a few new locations and levels on show, but this is a digested version of what the Direct gave us.

That means we get to see the Flower Kingdom in its full glory, as well as the new power-ups — Elephant, Drill, and Bubble — online modes, and more. The narration is slightly different too. We've got a rundown of everything that was shown off in the Direct, and this trailer, below.

Basically, there's a lot to love, and the trailer serves as a good way to recap what to expect from next month's 2D Mario adventure. Yep, that's right, it's less than a month out now, and it's shaping up to be another amazing Mario game — if the first hour or so of the game is anything to go by.

Are you excited for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on 20th October? Let us know down below.

