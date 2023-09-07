The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Fae Farm (Phoenix Labs, 8th Sep, $59.99) - Your magical home awaits! With up to three friends*, craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead – and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You’ll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic and trek across mysterious realms. As the seasons change, you’ll use all you’ve learned and discovered together to restore the world around you. Magic awaits in Fae Farm, launching as a console exclusive for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 8. - Read our Fae Farm review

MythForce (Aspyr, 12th Sep, $29.99) - Journey through crypts and castles with your friends in this first-person melee roguelike inspired by Saturday morning cartoons. Brave the dungeon alone or join forces with up to three friends in online drop-in co-op** to take on the ever-changing Cursed Lands. It’s up to you to stop the evil Deadalus from taking over, but it won’t be easy. Make use of medieval weaponry and legendary magic to smite hordes of enemies. MythForce launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 12.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 (Konami, 13th Sep, $49.99) - A new Bomberman game is coming to Nintendo Switch! In addition to classic action-maze modes Bomberman fans love, a new Castle Mode enters the fray! A team of up to 15 players** must blast their way to treasure chests while one defending player tries to hold them off. You can also create and share your own battle stages. Have a blast when Super Bomberman R 2 launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 13.

Gunbrella (Devolver Digital, 13th Sep, $14.99) - Take on the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella in this noir-punk adventure game. Your investigation becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls, gangsters and other increasingly bizarre characters in a world rapidly losing its natural resources. Scavenge for scraps and spare parts to upgrade your coveted weapon to glide, swing, dash, dive and take out enemies in gritty side-scrolling combat. Gunbrella launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 13.

Switch eShop - New Releases

30XX (Batterystaple Games, 1st Sep, $19.99) - 30XX combines the crisp controls and fluid movement you love from action platformers of yore, the replayability of a modern roguelike, and co-op play into a single gorgeous package. Awaken a thousand years after 20XX to realise the world that needed you is gone, changed irreversibly by the advent of the Synthetic Mind and a human race that's lost the will to reach for the stars. Explore the lush, verdant prison our world has become, and fight to save what remains.

4x4 Offroad Car Exploration (VG Games, 31st Aug, $9.99) - Embark on a thrilling offroad adventure in "4x4 Offroad Car Exploration." Get ready to navigate through rugged terrain, dense forests, and treacherous landscapes to uncover hidden traps. As a fearless explorer, your mission is to traverse the wild and treacherous terrain, locating and collecting all traps to unlock new locations and acquire powerful offroad vehicles

Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run (GaGa Studio, 1st Sep, $24.99) - Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run - is a 3d platformer in the fantasy world. Where the young traveler Ben has a long way to go from his small town to the tower of the powerful wizard, because Ben was transformed into Rabbit. And He'd like to be a boy again. You will have to get acquainted with every corner of the huge world of Valentardia and to explore it. A fascinating journey will make you encounter various characters and visit the colorful locations you need to explore to get to Malcolm's Magic Tower. But Ben can not complete this journey without helping. Owl Foxy will accompany Ben and will instruct and teach how to be an animal.

Alchemy Garden (JanduSoft, 7th Sep, $12.99) - Create enchanting potions and establish your very own alchemy shop! Gather an array of botanical wonders to unveil magnificent recipes! Cultivate your personal alchemy garden with tender care, and infuse your shop with delightful decorations!

ANONYMOUS;CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 8th Sep, $59.99) - This is the latest work by STEINS;GATE creator Chiyomaru Shikura, in collaboration with returning staff from the Science Adventure Series. Experience the story of the hackers who will rewrite the future. 2037. Nakano, Tokyo. Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces major events that shake the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him hack the myriad branches of reality and "load" the ending that saves the world! - Read our ANONYMOUS;CODE review

Arcade Archives CADASH (HAMSTER, 31st Aug, $7.99) - "CADASH" is an action RPG game released by TAITO in 1989. The player chooses one of four heroes and sets out on a journey to rescue Princess Sarasa, who has been taken by the evil Barrog. There are key items and equipment available for purchase at the shops along the way. Don’t forget to explore: NPCs are on hand to offer useful hints along the way!

Bakeborough (Marginalact, 1st Sep, $5.99) - Bakeborough is a cute bakery RPG with an upgrade system based on swapping organs in your body, action based fight system, and focuses on exploration. The plot: The main story revolves around the missing main character's boyfriend, who was captured by a gain insect hive mind. We will have to explore the town and mystery locations around to find the hive mind and discover many mysteries about a bakery town! In Bakeborough you can: -Pull out your eyes to see ghosts and secret objects -Swap your organs to change your stats -Fight evil insects who are going to eat your friends -Steal some organs from your fellas to prank them -Try to date a wholesome bun -Be happy, be afraid

Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 31st Aug, $13.99) - Step into the driver's seat of a variety of meticulously detailed buses and embark on a captivating journey through bustling city streets in "Bus Simulator - City Driving Ultimate" As a skilled bus operator, your mission is to faithfully follow designated routes, pick up passengers, and deliver them safely to their destinations. The city's intricate traffic patterns, unpredictable road conditions, and the needs of your passengers will put your driving prowess and multitasking abilities to the test

Cats SUPER BUNDLE (GAME NACIONAL, 2nd Sep, $19.99) - 1. It is a beautiful 2D pixel art game for all ages. Where you are a cat, you must avoid obstacles and beat enemies looking for the end of each stage. 2. In a land full of challenges, jumps, secret areas and meows. Play with a very special kitten. To win, break blocks, jump over other little animals, dodge dangerous spikes, and progress to the next level, all while traversing through diverse landscapes ranging from lush forests to icy glaciers and scorching deserts. 3. This is a white little cat who loves to jump and to get into adventures around the town until he finds milk to drink. Once he accomplishes his mission, then it is time to go home. 4. A cuttie little kitty who loves eating. Cut the wool thread precisely to feed the cat. Many stages e lots of fun in this game that suits both children and adults alike. 5. Help the Ninja Cat go through the countless different Japanese villages, quickly perform the most awesome jumps, unlock new skills and complete all the 50 levels of this wonderful game.

Color Sense Challenge (MASK, 7th Sep, $3.99) - A brain-training art certification game that hones your mind. It's a brain-training game where you can test your color perception with simple controls. The gameplay is easy. Among the lined-up tiles, touch the one that has a different color. Simply find and touch it within the time limit. If you find it difficult, you can use the hint feature to be told where it is. The number of tiles ranges from 2x2 to 10x10! Can you reach the highest level of difficulty...!? The game supports both button controls and touch controls, so you can play in TV Mode, Handheld Mode, or Tabletop Mode.

Colorful Boi (Webnetic, 7th Sep, $3.99) - Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled journey like no other with Colorful Boi! This captivating platformer boasts 63 levels of intense gameplay, filled with treacherous traps. Colorful Boi will push your skills to the limit and deliver an unforgettable gaming experience. Are you ready to conquer all the challenges and become the ultimate platforming champion? Jump into the vibrant world of Colorful Boi now!

Crowd City (QubicGames, 8th Sep, $4.99) - Gather people across the city and crush your opponents with your overwhelming leadership. The more people you run into, the bigger your crowd becomes! Beware! If other group has more members, yours will be taken completely and you will have to start from scratch. . . Try out a variety of funny skins and play on different maps.

Dark Theme Bundle (Drageus Games, 8th Sep, $19.99) - BREATHING FEAR Embark on a nonlinear and scary survival-adventure game. Why are you in this abandoned house in the woods? Is it fate? The only thing you know for sure is that strange things need to be solved - disturbing letters, objects, recordings, paranormal events. . . They drive you crazy but you need to keep a clear mind and shed some light on those mysteries. Speaking of light, make sure it doesn’t go out, your heart might not handle it… DON'T BE AFRAID Your name is David, you are 11 years old. . . and this is the end of your innocent childhood. You have woken up in a dark, cold room. Despite the darkness, you are trying to recognize the surroundings, but in vain. You don't know, where you are. Frightening sounds can be heard all around you, the feeling of helplessness fills in your soul. You are too afraid to walk alone in this terrifying space. . . but you have to. Your memories are slowly coming back. You remember a strange man. . . in a mask.

Dinosaurs: Types and Names (Cooking And, 31st Aug, $2.99) - Discover the wonders of prehistoric creatures with our engaging adventure for Nintendo Switch™. Featuring 26 intricately designed pages, each dedicated to a unique dinosaur from A to Z, this educational and visually stunning experience is perfect for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages.

Dissolved – Chapter One (Timothee Paez, 31st Aug, $9.99) - If there are feel-good games, well Dissolved is a feel-bad game. You play as a girl whose weird psychosis is to turn every ordeal in her life into a video game. Each level has an original gameplay parodying retro games, in surprising and challenging ways.

Escape Academy: The Complete Edition (iam8bit, 12th Sep, $29.99) - Welcome to the Escape Academy. Become an Escape Room master, alone or in co-op. Escape Academy: The Complete Edition includes Escape Academy, Escape From Anti-Escape Island DLC, Escape From the Past DLC, and the Tournament of Puzzles competitive race mode! Welcome to Escape Academy. Train to become the ultimate Escapist. Solve Puzzles. Hack Servers. Meet the Faculty. Brew the perfect cup of tea. Escape Rooms in single player or co-op with a friend - local or online! After surviving an eventful first year at the Academy, it’s time for a well-earned summer vacation! But when the Escape Jet is shot down over an uncharted island, relaxation turns to mayhem in the outlandish Escape From Anti-Escape Island DLC! Play over 20 masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of REAL LIFE escape rooms. Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player OR through two player co-operative play.

Escape from Terror City (eastasiasoft, 6th Sep, $9.99) - Escape from Terror City is a third-person shooter inspired by run-and-gun classics but flipping the perspective behind the hero, all presented in retro low-poly graphics! Blast through enemy soldiers, mechs and tanks in arcade-style action mixed with 3D bullet hell elements! Move your target reticle around the screen like a light shooter as you dodge projectiles and shockwaves! Can you survive and help save the city?

Full Void (OutOfTheBit, 12th Sep, $14.99) - Set in a dystopian future, Full Void is a 2D Cinematic Puzzle Platformer telling the story of a young teenager alone in a hostile world controlled by a rogue AI. Fight your way through puzzles and obstacles to uncover the story that surrounds this broken, run down society, where only children are still free. But for how long? A pure hand-drawn pixel art adventure that will keep you on your toes from the very beginning, with a few jump scares and a thrilling atmosphere but still suitable for all ages as it does not feature any gore or violence. Full Void is a spiritual successor to classic cinematic puzzle platformers with a modern twist, innovative visual and gameplay mechanics. Along with traditional puzzles, you can use your hacking skills to interact with elements of the game and make your way through this hostile world full of creatures continuously on the verge to get you. In a 2D world, aspects of 3D have been integrated both in the gameplay and visuals.

Gravity Oddity (Invincible Cat, 12th Sep, $14.99) - A Roguelike Space Adventure with an Epic Twist. Across the galaxy, gravitational fields are weakening, causing planets to implode. Good thing the boys and girls at the Rio Grande Corporation came up with gravity boots. With them, traversing surfaces on every planet is a walk in the park. All is well until the corporation kidnaps your roommate, Gary. Your rent isn’t going to pay itself, so you just have to go after him. With your new sidekick, Newton, you go on a one-man rescue mission to uncover the mysteries of your roommate’s disappearance and what lies beneath the Rio Grande Corporation. Battle your way through ever-changing galactic environments on your jetpack and gravity boots and get Gary back in this exciting space action adventure! Defy Gravity and Walk on Any Surface. Lace up your gravity boots and grab your teleport gun as you blast through bosses and enemies across various levels and environments.

Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book (Aldora, 4th Sep, $2.99) - A different way of reading stories. Immerse yourself in the books and interact with them, with this installment you will be able to enjoy the adventure of Hansel and Gretel. Simple and attractive, with sepia illustrations and available in two languages. Drink a potion and change the language, learn while enjoying one of the best classic tales in the world.

Into The Sky (EpiXR, 7th Sep, $9.99) - Jump, Dash, Fly. In this first-person puzzle platformer you will try to figure out the right way through each level and afterwards can try to improve your timings by finiding hidden paths and secret short cuts. Your goals are to sucessfully finish a level as well as to beat the fastest time of our level designers - will you be able to do this? The game is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking, beautiful, aery and simply amazing worlds. Sometimes the right path is not the one right in front of you so be ready for some environmental puzzles.

Kalinur (Penguin Pop, 30th Aug, $5.99) - Kalinur is a retro metroidvania full of action and adventure! You explore a castle in order to find and defeat the dread wizard Kalinur, who used his power to leave the kingdom in a state of darkness and suffering. During this adventure you will have great challenges and rewards in order to bring peace back to the kingdom. Contents Include: * Metroidvania, Heavy on the 'Vania. * Classic NES-inspired Graphics and Music * Exploration-heavy Gameplay with 11 castle areas to unlock and explore! * 31 unique enemies and 9 bosses to defeat * Lots of Upgrades and Items. . . it's a Metroidvania!

Night at the Gates of Hell (Puppet Combo, 8th Sep, $14.99) - From Black Eyed Priest and Henry Hoare, the sick minds behind Bloodwash, comes this latest experiment in brain ripping terror. Night of the Gates of Hell promises to be a blood dripping, neon soaked, flesh rotting experience. A survival horror adventure game ripped straight from the Italian zombie horror films it was inspired by. Throughout chapters, players navigate levels in search of clues, weapons and items to solve puzzles and help them escape or destroy the zombies between them and safety. Enemies range from crazed cultists to flesh hungry zombies and must all be taken down with extreme precision, because only headshots kill these maggot-filled monsters. Can you survive the zombie apocalypse, or will you end up being just another walking corpse?

No Son Of Mine (Feardemic, 6th Sep, $14.99) - No Son Of Mine is a survival horror game focused on combat, stealth, exploration, puzzle solving, and uncovering a gruesome mystery. Can you face the unpredictable, deadly, and cruel foe and find the truth before HE finds you?

Old School (MDickie, 8th Sep, $14.99) - Attend a schedule full of classes in time to gather the knowledge you need to succeed, and take responsibility for your own behaviour every step of the way. With hundreds of other students walking the halls, an equally important popularity contest challenges you to survive long enough to thrive! Envisaged in 3D for the first time, there are dozens of locations to roam inside and outside of school - as well as an abundance of fully interactive props to get you through the day. You can also fine-tune the camera to enjoy the action from a variety of different angles. Choose from hundreds of preset characters of any age, or create your own by saving your changes to every character in the editor. Just when you think you've seen it all, a whole other career as a teacher awaits - which challenges you to impart knowledge as successfully as you learnt it! Whenever you need the support of friends, other controllers can join the action at any moment to help or hinder.

Pipe Line Puzzle (MASK, 7th Sep, $3.99) - This simple yet deep puzzle game lets you twist the panels and create a flowing water path by connecting the pipes. The controls are easy - just touch the panel you want to rotate. Find the start and end points of the pipes and keep connecting them by rotating. Earn 1 to 3 stars based on your completion time and aim for 3 stars on all stages! It's a great way to pass the time with a simple yet engaging game. The game supports both button controls and touch controls, so you can play in TV Mode, Handheld Mode, or Tabletop Mode.

Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking VS: Battle On The Couch (Gotcha Gotcha, 31st Aug, $6.00) - Important Notice: At least 2 players are required in order to play. Please make sure you have enough controllers. Genre: Asymmetrical Action Game Game Features: Intruders: These players must head right and reach the goal! More points are awarded to faster players! Earn the most points across several stages to win! Become the most shinobi of all ninja! Defender: On each stage 1 player is assigned to defense! Place obstacles and control enemy ninjas to slow or stop your rivals! The higher the difficulty, the more traps can be used. There's 30 different types, and they change with each stage. Lots of variety to enjoy! The "Pixel Game Maker Series" is a series of games created using the action game creation software "Pixel Game Maker MV" that can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch™.

Pure Mini Golf and Pool Puzzles Bundle (Gametry, 1st Sep, $5.99) - Pool Puzzles: Master the Challenge, Unleash Your Style! Dive into intense pool battles with brain-teasing levels. Test your skills, earn coins, and customize your gameplay with stylish skins. Overcome 150 unique levels and become a pool champion! Pure Mini Golf: Serene Yet Skillful Putting Adventure! Relax with over 50 mini golf levels, each filled with obstacles and twists. Conquer Arcade mode at your pace, challenge yourself in Precision mode, or enjoy Local Multiplayer with friends. Immerse yourself in the tranquil world of Pure Mini Golf. Get ready for double the fun, double the challenges, and endless gaming excitement!

Redeemer’s Run (Ultimate Games, 7th Sep, $4.99) - If there are feel-good games, well Dissolved is a feel-bad game. You play as a girl whose weird psychosis is to turn every ordeal in her life into a video game. Each level has an original gameplay parodying retro games, in surprising and challenging ways.

River City Girls 1, 2, and Zero Bundle (WayForward, 29th Aug, $74.99) - Clean up the mean streets of River City across three hard-hitting, knuckle-busting beat-'em-ups! In River City Girls, help Misako and Kyoko defeat every lowlife in town as they attempt to rescue their kidnapped boyfriends, Kunio and Riki! Then, travel back to the '90s and clear the heroes of a heinous crime in River City Girls Zero, an enhanced version of the 16-bit classic Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka! And in River City Girls 2, protect River City from a yakuza takeover in an expansive adventure, featuring six playable characters, 4-player co-op, and much more!

Seduce Me – The Complete Story (Ratalaika Games, 8th Sep, $9.99) - "Seduce Me - The Complete Story" is a bundle that includes "Seduce Me The Otome", "Seduce Me 2: The Demon War". They are both dating sims with 13 mini-episodes, and both have Audio Otome CDs as well as a basic compendium for lore comprehension!

Shepherd’s Crossing (Success, 7th Sep, $29.99) - "Shepherd's Crossing" is such a different kind of boxyard ranch simulation that pursues the fun of increasing what you want and creating the landscape of your choice. Less than 20 years have passed since the original "Shepherd's Crossing". Now, "Shepherd's Crossing" is back with a variety of new elements.

Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders (MD, 8th Sep, $29.99) - Buy an abandoned gas station and restore it to its full glory. Renovate, upgrade and expand upon the offered services to keep up with your clients demands. Serving your customers is key in running your gas station with success. They all expect to have their cars filled up, their shopping done right away and aren’t that patient even when it comes to repairs of their vehicles. You are going to be dealing with some serious time pressure at peak hours and have to schedule various tasks for when it’s less hectic. Proper time management and choosing the right priorities becomes very important when it comes to keeping your customers happy. Search for valuables stashed in abandoned barns ranging from old clocks, musical instruments, antiques, gold, weaponry to even vintage cars and motorcycles and sell them for a profit. Run your family business. Look for valuable items and sell them in your pawnshop. Every item has a value, so collect everything and search everywhere!

Sprout Valley (RedDeer, 8th Sep, $17.99) - Start a new journey and see how this is more than just a farming game. Help cute cat Niko escape from the big city and settle with him on the Ostara archipelago. Just choose an island and start your new life! His knowledge and passion for nature will let you turn this island into the most stunning place on Earth. Your garden will produce many products you can sell and earn money. Remember to order unnecessary seeds, saplings and equipment to make your garden grow even bigger. Manage space on your island and pick the best place for your crops. Don’t forget to water them every day! It’s your choice what to do. Developing your skills by farming, mining, foraging, crafting, fishing will let you unlock new recipes and abilities. Make sure to unlock all of them and explore all possibilities in the game.

Strike Force 3 (Polygon Art, 7th Sep, $19.99) - Welcome to the frontline of action-packed warfare in Strike Force 3! As a highly-trained elite operative, you'll be thrust into the heart of modern-day combat against the ruthless Tariqian Liberation Front (TLF). Prepare for intense firefights, adrenaline-pumping stealth missions, and high-stakes challenges that will put your skills to the test. Explore stunning desert canyons and war-torn cities as you fight to liberate Al-Tariq from the grips of terror. Use an arsenal of powerful weapons and cutting-edge gear to outmaneuver your enemies and complete daring objectives. The fate of an entire region lies in your hands as you embark on a gripping singleplayer campaign, filled with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Get ready for the most intense and action-packed military shooter experience with Strike Force 3! Join an elite special operations unit tasked with taking down a ruthless terrorist organization and restoring peace to a war-torn country.

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame (PQube, 7th Sep, $17.99) - A classic strategy RPG-inspired adventure with a roguelite twist. Embark on an epic quest across the Drairthir Peninsula – a land ravaged by warring factions of Dragons. You take on the role of The Commander, a promising Elven warrior recruited by The Dragoness to lead her armies and bring peace to the land. After the old capital city of Voven Sal was lost in a climactic battle with the covetous Shai-Va, you will need to rebuild and gather your forces at the Dragoness’ new seat of power, Níwenborh. Journey across the peninsula to recruit powerful beasts, gather precious resources, and prepare for the dangers that lie ahead. Only through keen strategic thinking and tactical prowess will you emerge victorious. Journey to a war-torn realm Explore the Drairthir Peninsula, a realm devastated by war between the Regal Dragons and corrupted Shai-Va.

The Isle Tide Hotel (Wales Interactive, 12th Sep, $19.99) - An absent father must rescue his teenage daughter from an eclectic cult before their final night at the Isle Tide Hotel. Players investigate the strange events that unfold to save Eleanor Malone in this live-action interactive mystery game, where every decision affects the story. How do you infiltrate the hotel? Will you coax your way into the cult? Do you discover the hidden lore, side quests and their dedicated endings or fail at any one of the ruthless narrative puzzles? Navigate a branching narrative with numerous ways to help rescue the daughter you’ve never met.

The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse, 29th Aug, $19.99) - Play the history of Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner's landmark debut game, Karateka. Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner was a college student when he created one of the biggest-selling games of 1984: Karateka. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, the story of how a teenager with an Apple II created one of the most groundbreaking, influential games of all time. New from Digital Eclipse (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration), the Gold Master Series presents iconic games in an innovative "interactive documentary" format, putting the shared history of games and their creators into one comprehensive package. - Read our The Making of Karateka review

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (MERIDIEM, 7th Sep, $19.99) - The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a whimsical point’n’click adventure with a surrealist story, astounding hand-drawn animations and hilarious puzzles. Mr. Coo is trapped and broken into pieces. But most of all, he has no idea of what’s going on. Is that a giant chicken over there?

Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight (VG Games, 9th Sep, $4.99) - Experience a thrilling and addictive alien invasion game! Join our courageous rabbit as it battles mischievous and dangerous aliens who are stealing Earth's precious carrots and other objects. The aliens are swift and equipped with powerful spaceships armed with alien weaponry. It's time to teach them a lesson they'll never forget!

Troopers (Kistler Studios, 8th Sep, $9.99) - Play epic single-player matches in three different game modes against computer-controlled opponents and choose from six different maps or just hang out at the shooting range and hit some targets. Choose from three different difficulties namely casual, intermediate and pro and from three different game modes, deathmatch where you fight against opponents and the player with the most kills wins the game, Elimination where the team wins with at least one player left wins the round and Gunrace where you get for each killstreak a new weapon and if you reach the 11th killstreak you win. For playing the game you earn score and level up ranks which unlocks new weapons and skins. In addition you get coins which you can spend in the shop for additional weapon skins or weapon attachments and modifications which can be used to customize your weapon how you like and customize their gunplay.

Truck Simulator & World of Machines Game Bundle Collection (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 12th Sep, $14.99) - World of Machines - Tanks War Operation is an immersive tank warfare game that thrusts you into the heart of epic battles across diverse landscapes and environments. Take control of a wide array of formidable tanks, explore different locations, tackle challenging missions, and customize your vehicles with unique camouflages. Prepare for intense armored combat and become a legendary commander on the front lines. Truck Simulator - Heavy Cargo Driver 2023 combines stunning graphics, realistic physics, and immersive gameplay to offer an unparalleled trucking experience. Whether you're a seasoned truck simulator enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, get ready to take the wheel and prove your mettle as the ultimate delivery master!

Whitestone (Hailstorm Games, 8th Sep, $19.99) - Welcome aboard the 'Sunchaser' at the dawn of the 20th century with Jack and crew! Backed by his good friend, Jack lands his first major career move as an apprentice in the Archaeology department aboard the colossal airship. On its capstone voyage to the Arctic, it's smooth sailing until Jack's quarters are broken into and his friend goes missing. A madness spread across the ship. The crew looks at Jack with paranoia, and Jack looks back with the same. Unsure who to trust, Jack is forced to fight nightmares both mental and physical as he becomes the prime suspect for a terrible deed, eventually discovering the truth with the assistance of his crewmates. Whitestone starts as an investigation and then goes far beyond. Whitestone blends RPG, horror, action, comedy and romance. Want a happy JRPG ending? Study, help out your crewmates and see the voyage completed! Want a survival horror ending? Make the. . . err not so right choices.

What will you be downloading this week? Fae Farm MythForce Super Bomberman R 2 Gunbrella 30XX 4x4 Offroad Car Exploration Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run Alchemy Garden ANONYMOUS;CODE Arcade Archives CADASH Bakeborough Bus Simulator - City Driving Ultimate Cats SUPER BUNDLE Color Sense Challenge Colorful Boi Crowd City Dark Theme Bundle Dinosaurs: Types and Names Dissolved - Chapter One Escape Academy: The Complete Edition Escape from Terror City Full Void Gravity Oddity Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book Into The Sky Kalinur Night at the Gates of Hell No Son of Mine Old School Pipe Line Puzzle Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking VS: Battle On The Couch Pure Mini Golf and Pool Puzzles Bundle Redeemer's Run River City Girls 1, 2, and Zero Bundle Seduce Me - The Complete Story Shepherd's Crossing Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders Sprout Valley Strike Force 3 The Dragoness: Command of the Flame The Isle Tide Hotel The Making of Karateka The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight Troopers Truck Simulator & World of Machines Game Bundle Collection Whitestone Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (189 votes) Fae Farm 7 % MythForce 14 % Super Bomberman R 2 10 % Gunbrella 12 % 30XX 11 % 4x4 Offroad Car Exploration 0% Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run 0% Alchemy Garden 1 % ANONYMOUS;CODE 4 % Arcade Archives CADASH 4 % Bakeborough 0% Bus Simulator - City Driving Ultimate 2 % Cats SUPER BUNDLE 1 % Color Sense Challenge 0% Colorful Boi 0% Crowd City 0% Dark Theme Bundle 0% Dinosaurs: Types and Names 0% Dissolved - Chapter One 1 % Escape Academy: The Complete Edition 2 % Escape from Terror City 0% Full Void 1 % Gravity Oddity 0% Hansel and Gretel: Interactive Book 0% Into The Sky 0% Kalinur 0% Night at the Gates of Hell 1 % No Son of Mine 0% Old School 0% Pipe Line Puzzle 1 % Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking VS: Battle On The Couch 0% Pure Mini Golf and Pool Puzzles Bundle 1 % Redeemer's Run 0% River City Girls 1, 2, and Zero Bundle 3 % Seduce Me - The Complete Story 1 % Shepherd's Crossing 1 % Simulator Bundle: Gas Station Simulator and Barn Finders 1 % Sprout Valley 1 % Strike Force 3 0% The Dragoness: Command of the Flame 2 % The Isle Tide Hotel 1 % The Making of Karateka 3 % The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo 1 % Thunder War Rabbit Alien Fight 0% Troopers 1 % Truck Simulator & World of Machines Game Bundle Collection 0% Whitestone 0% Nothing for me this week 17 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!