Picture this... You're at Download Festival in Donnington Park, you're rocking out to a bit of Queens of the Stone Age, and suddenly you have an urge, a need, to play Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

But, oh no! You don't have your Switch with you. Furthermore, you didn't want to bring your Switch to Download Festival for fear of it being lost, trampled on, or ruined by the inevitable downfall of rain during the British festival season.

Fear not, dear readers. Sega is bringing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance to Download Festival XXI itself. Since the game is launching on the Switch and other platforms on the same weekend, this will give you the opportunity to sample it in between your favourite artists.

Eight gaming stations will be set up, so if you've just finished rocking out to Baby Metal and need a bit of a break before The Offspring take to the stage, then it might just prove the perfect opportunity to dive into the world of Da'at and experience the wonders of SMTV: Vengeance.

The game will officially launch for the Nintendo Switch on 14th June 2024. We recently went hands-on with a two-hour demo (albeit on PS5) and came away feeling optimistic for the full release. Check out our full thoughts below: