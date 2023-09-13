Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 isn't slowing down with the character spotlights and the latest one features the classic characters Ren & Stimpy.

You can get the full rundown in the latest video narrated by Smash Bros. commentator and former pro player Coney. This brief rundown goes into detail about the duo's completely refreshed moveset - with a focus on controlling spacing and a defensive playstyle.

"Nick's first duo are BACK in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2! The twosome return with an all-new look and playstyle guaranteed to bring Happiness & Joy."

There's no solid release date for this game just yet, but it's meant to be arriving at some point on the Switch later this year.

And if you're looking for something to play between now and the release of the sequel and haven't experienced the first game yet, it's currently on sale in select regions via the Switch eShop.