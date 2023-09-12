Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking for a new arena brawler, later this year at some point GameMill Entertainment will be releasing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

It's going to feature new characters as well as improved returning brawlers, and one of these happens to be Aang from the hit Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender. He comes equipped with a fresh new moveset making him the best airbending master he can be.

"Avatar Aang is back to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with a completely new moveset! Check out his character breakdown"

In case you missed it, last week the rockstar Ember from Danny Phantom also got an official game trailer reveal:

There's no release date for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 just yet, but again, it's meant to be arriving on Switch and multiple other platforms at some point later this year.

