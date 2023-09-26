Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 isn't slowling down with the character spotlights, and the latest one focuses on the lasagna and pizza-loving cat Garfield.

In All-Star Brawl 2, Garfield returns as an all-rounder with a revamped moveset. He's got slightly below-average speed but can drop food to go into a crazed sugar frenzy, giving him an extreme case of the zoomies. Garfield can also bring out his "old school shine" to reflect projectiles. You can get the full rundown in the video above.

Garfield's spotlight follows on from Grandma Gertie's moveset breakdown, a look at the eccentric explorer Nigel Thornberry and also Ren & Stimpy.