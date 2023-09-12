Mortal Kombat 1 is out in a week's time, but NetherRealm Studios has dropped the game's launch trailer nice and early to get fans amped up for the newest entry in the bloodiest fighting game series around.

The launch trailer sets up some of the story for this "reboot", where Fire God Liu Kang has created a brand new world. But we also get a look at Shang Tsung and Reiko — a general under his command — in combat.

While the latter only gets a brief section in the trailer, Shang Tsung's fatality is on full display during the gameplay snippets, which is expectedly gory.

Reiko made his debut in Mortal Kombat 4 as a last-minute addition and caused some controversy among MK fans as some home console ports added a scene which shows Reiko in Shao Kahn's throne room, where he adorns the skull mask. This has since been debunked by other games in the franchise. However, this is Reiko's first playable appearance in some time, having been benched as a Kameo character for a while.

Even though Mortal Kombat 1 is only seven days away, some people have managed to get their hands on a Switch version of the game early and leaks are floating around on the internet, so be wary!