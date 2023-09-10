NetherRealm's new game Mortal Kombat 1 is just weeks out from release, but unfortunately, it's the latest victim of a leak.

According to a report from MP1st, some stores in certain locations around the world are already selling physical copies of the title, and one individual has managed to get hold of a Switch copy of the game - confirming the base game's full roster of fighters.

Warner Bros. appears to have taken action against some of these uploads by getting posts removed from social media and websites like Reddit, but there's now reportedly a fair bit about the game's story circulating online, as well as photos of the fighter selection screen.

There have also been some early impressions shared about the performance of the Switch version, with direct video footage uploaded. So consider this post a heads-up if you are trying to avoid any spoilers and would rather wait for early access or the full launch of Mortal Kombat 1 on 19th September.

NetherRealm has been busy this week with more official fighter reveals including Megan Fox as Nitara and Jean-Claude Van Damme as a Johnny Cage skin. Ed Boon also appeared on Hot Ones for this special reveal and next week the developer will be hosting its last 'Kombat Kast' on 13th September before the game releases.