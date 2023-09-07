After an advertisement featuring the actor and former wrestler Dave Bautista, Mortal Kombat 1 has now officially revealed the vampire of the Outworld Nitara will be played by the actress Megan Fox.

Although Fox's involvement seems to be the focus in the latest trailer, this does still count as another playable fighter reveal. Nitara made her playable debut in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. As highlighted in the new trailer, she's being voiced by Fox, with the character's likeness also seemingly based on Fox.

Megan mentioned how she's had "a lot of fun" playing Nitara and goes on to state how "Mortal Kombat is just one of those staples" in video game history, and she's honored to have a role in "one of the greatest video games of all time".

This new trailer also gives us another look at Ashrah, who was revealed in the "official banished trailer" last month, and was introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Mortal Kombat 1 launches later this month on 19th September. You can catch up on all things related to this game in our previous coverage: