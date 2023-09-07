The latest Japanese physical charts are now in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and after a short stint down in third place last time, this week sees the almighty Pikmin 4 once again plant itself at the top spot with another 34,240 copies sold.

Last week's victors of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on the PlayStation 5 and 4 have now fallen to second and fourth respectively, as Nintendo Switch titles continue to dominate the standings. Tears of the Kingdom continues to tick along nicely in fifth place with another 7,206 sales this week and even Mario Party Superstars makes an appearance in the top ten, overtaking Splatoon 3 to land in ninth place.

Of course, the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all continue to sell well too — because when do they not?

Here's your look at this week's Japanese physical software top ten:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240 (786,833) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18,801 (134,194) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,488 (5,465,329) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10,903 (58,852) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,206 (1,847,948) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,202 (3,250,643) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,563 (5,111,980) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,471 (5,276,341) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,393 (1,293,703) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,387 (4,102,326)

Over onto hardware now, and this week sees very little change from the last, with the Switch OLED still comfortably in the lead after shifting another 63,305 units this time compared to Sony's PS5 in second with 48,588.

As we saw last week, the Switch Lite is again the second-most-popular system in the Switch family, sitting just a small margin ahead of its OG companion on 10,177 and landing in third place. As ever, we have to give a shout-out to the 37 buyers of a New 2DS LL this week — keep it up, everyone!

Here's a look at the week's Japanese hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 63,305 (5,489,116) PlayStation 5 – 48,588 (3,709,944) Switch Lite – 10,177 (5,477,960) Switch – 9,740 (19,524,091) Xbox Series S – 3,790 (274,250) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,505 (570,076) Xbox Series X – 2,895 (218,186) PlayStation 4 – 975 (7,895,540) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 37 (1,192,246)

What do you make of this week's sales in Japan? Let us know in the comments.