The latest Japanese physical charts are now in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and after a short stint down in third place last time, this week sees the almighty Pikmin 4 once again plant itself at the top spot with another 34,240 copies sold.
Last week's victors of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on the PlayStation 5 and 4 have now fallen to second and fourth respectively, as Nintendo Switch titles continue to dominate the standings. Tears of the Kingdom continues to tick along nicely in fifth place with another 7,206 sales this week and even Mario Party Superstars makes an appearance in the top ten, overtaking Splatoon 3 to land in ninth place.
Of course, the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all continue to sell well too — because when do they not?
Here's your look at this week's Japanese physical software top ten:
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240 (786,833)
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18,801 (134,194)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,488 (5,465,329)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10,903 (58,852)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,206 (1,847,948)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,202 (3,250,643)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,563 (5,111,980)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,471 (5,276,341)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,393 (1,293,703)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,387 (4,102,326)
Over onto hardware now, and this week sees very little change from the last, with the Switch OLED still comfortably in the lead after shifting another 63,305 units this time compared to Sony's PS5 in second with 48,588.
As we saw last week, the Switch Lite is again the second-most-popular system in the Switch family, sitting just a small margin ahead of its OG companion on 10,177 and landing in third place. As ever, we have to give a shout-out to the 37 buyers of a New 2DS LL this week — keep it up, everyone!
Here's a look at the week's Japanese hardware chart:
- Switch OLED Model – 63,305 (5,489,116)
- PlayStation 5 – 48,588 (3,709,944)
- Switch Lite – 10,177 (5,477,960)
- Switch – 9,740 (19,524,091)
- Xbox Series S – 3,790 (274,250)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,505 (570,076)
- Xbox Series X – 2,895 (218,186)
- PlayStation 4 – 975 (7,895,540)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 37 (1,192,246)
What do you make of this week's sales in Japan? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 22
Very interesting how Pikmin 4 still has very solid numbers. How long can it hold them?
Pleasantly surprised by this. Hopefully this means we’ll get more Pikmin!
Haha, I knew we hadn't seen the last of Pikmin (For those wondering how, look at the Switch's user base...it's not rocket science.) Now, with all the rumour swirling around of a Switch 2 at Gamescon having the Matrix Awakens Unreal demo running on it (at PS5 levels no less) I'm concerned. I mean, the new generation hasn't halted Switch's inertia much. I'm starting to think a Switch 2 won't either!
I'm really happy to see Armored Core hanging tough up there as well. It is a great game and From Soft is firing on all cylinders.
@Waluigi451 It bodes well for the next entry being alot quicker. The title is not nowhere near as niche as many thought. Admittedly the bulk of the sales are now in Japan but it's performing alot better than expected in Europe/Americas too...
I haven't gotten Pikmin yet but I'm excited to play it soon, I've seen many people, some I wouldn't expect, list it as their GOTY so far, which is really saying something with the year we've had.
Because doggo
@Hwatt from now on every Nintendo release has a dog companion
@BANJO it would never chart of course but I bet Pikmin 3 got a huge lifetime sales boost from the Switch. Like all really good WiiU exclusives I imagine the ports really took off with this popular system.
I literally bought the Switch because Bayonetta 2 was on it. Bayo 2 came in the box with my first Switch.
@TMG44 @BANJO @Waluigi451 The IGN NVC podcast mentioned that Japan has a huge marketing campaign for Pikmin 4. Ads and merch are everywhere. So it looks like it has paid off.
I am about 2/3rds finished with the game. 35 hours in. I am really enjoying it! 😊
best pikmin game ever👍
Did not expect Pikmin to hang in there this long let alone be repeatedly at the top! About time the lil’ guys got more love!
Really happy to see Pikmin 4 doing this well. Easily my favorite in the series.
I really, really can't wait to see what Pikmin 4 does worldwide. I feel like there's an outside chance it crosses the 10 million mark.
Like I said in other Pikmin 4 threads it will return to top because it just pure plain fun. But we got naysayer trying to throttle it because it's a fun ahem kids game for all ages. Also it's portable why else would everyone want this game on the go.
Sony and MS are right for once. Nintendo isn't there competition... because they are both getting F'ING CRUSHED by the big N!!!!
You love to hear it!
@Cashews
I am thinking of getting Armored Core VI. Do you know how hard the game is? Is it as hard as the Souls series?
Another great week. Also in love with Pikmin 4.
I do not think it is as hard as Souls games. Instead of brutal difficulty at the onset - it takes the traditional route. easier beginning > ramping up the difficulty as you figure things out and get better.
I'm still super early in the game but it all looks so cool. Love it!
@EaglyBird
Can’t wait for an armoured pup to neck bite a space pirate in Metroid Prime 4
@Cashews Bayonetta is sooo at home on the Switch.
@SwitchForce no one is trying to throttle pikmin we are just being reasonable. It’s a niche franchise and frankly everyone is thrilled it’s doing so well and hope it continues but realistically a from soft game should outperform pikmin. Now I’m happy pikmin is doing well but when it starts loosing ground I’ll accept the franchise has grew and that pikmin 5 is guaranteed to be a much shorter wait
@Hwatt I realize this is fanfiction garbage but how cool would it be if maybe samus is accompanied by a reprogrammed emmi in a future game that just rips stuff apart
Tap here to load 22 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...