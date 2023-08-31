The latest Japanese charts have come in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has managed to pluck Pikmin 4 from the top spot and end the Switch's dominance of the top ten.
Pikmin 4 has had strong little legs since its launch in July, and it's taken until FromSoftware's return to mecha to take it down. The PS5 version of Armored Core VI sits at the top, with the PS4 version right behind it in second place. In total, the game has shifted 163,342 physical copies.
Pikmin 4 has had another strong week, though, with 31,312 units sold in the week of 21st to 27th August. Outside of Armored Core's explosive return, there aren't many changes to the top ten, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Tears of the Kingdom right behind Pikmin 4.
Here's this week's physical sales charts in Japan:
- [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 115,393 (New)
- [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 47,949 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31,312 (752,593)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,200 (5,453,841)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,656 (1,840,742)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,486 (3,243,441)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,797 (3,447,789)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,450 (5,106,417)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,037 (5,270,870)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,768 (4,097,939)
It's a pretty similar story to last week in terms of hardware sales. Once again, the Switch OLED is at the very top of the pile, selling 52,125 units. Right behind it is the PlayStation 5, which has seen a small increase in sales to bring it up to 38,217. Interestingly, the Switch Lite has outsold the OG Switch model this week, with the handheld-only version of the console shifting 10,597 units compared to 8,980 units for the regular ol' Switch. The Xbox Series X and S have seen a jump in sales, too.
Once again, shout out to the New 2DS LL buyers out there. Here are the week's hardware sales, then:
- Switch OLED Model – 52,125 (5,425,811)
- PlayStation 5 – 38,217 (3,661,356)
- Switch Lite – 10,597 (5,467,783)
- Switch – 8,980 (19,514,351)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,513 (566,571)
- Xbox Series X – 2,869 (215,291)
- PlayStation 4 – 672 (7,894,565)
- Xbox Series S – 571 (270,460)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 59 (1,192,209)
Let us know your thoughts on this week's Japanese sales charts in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 10
I've yet to purchase and play Pikmin 4, but I'm definitely going to get it later. Want to play through the prior entries first!
Also Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon looks excellent, and I hope it'll see a release on the new hardware one day. It's just a fantastic year for video games.
blink blink blink
Armored Core VI has been getting rave response from the gaming central. Hope to see a mech-gaming resurgence and or a Switch port.
Happy to see Armored Core VI on top for at least this week and no worries Pikmin fans, 4 is still in 3rd and selling well so it will most likely soon be back on top!
Other than the usual suspects, nice to see Ring Fit Adventure back in the charts!
No surprise Armoured Core VI topped the charts. Hopefully the Switch successor sees more games from From. I don't think we've seen the last of Pikmin4 though lol.
That's a fantastic start for Armored Core!
Honestly that is a worse response than I expected for Armored Core, especially given the good reviews.
It’s great pikmin was #1 for so long. The franchise now has a future and we can now expect pikmin 5 without worrying about it being quitely shelved
the fact that pikmin was #1 for THAT LONG is more than enough for me
Remember AC is for hardcore gamer Pikmin 4 is for everyone and there is more of those then AC buyers. Once the honeymoon wears AC will drop because you can only enjoy those with hardcore fans but Pikmin 4 is for everyone.,
