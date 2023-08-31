The latest Japanese charts have come in from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has managed to pluck Pikmin 4 from the top spot and end the Switch's dominance of the top ten.

Pikmin 4 has had strong little legs since its launch in July, and it's taken until FromSoftware's return to mecha to take it down. The PS5 version of Armored Core VI sits at the top, with the PS4 version right behind it in second place. In total, the game has shifted 163,342 physical copies.

Pikmin 4 has had another strong week, though, with 31,312 units sold in the week of 21st to 27th August. Outside of Armored Core's explosive return, there aren't many changes to the top ten, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Tears of the Kingdom right behind Pikmin 4.

Here's this week's physical sales charts in Japan:

It's a pretty similar story to last week in terms of hardware sales. Once again, the Switch OLED is at the very top of the pile, selling 52,125 units. Right behind it is the PlayStation 5, which has seen a small increase in sales to bring it up to 38,217. Interestingly, the Switch Lite has outsold the OG Switch model this week, with the handheld-only version of the console shifting 10,597 units compared to 8,980 units for the regular ol' Switch. The Xbox Series X and S have seen a jump in sales, too.

Once again, shout out to the New 2DS LL buyers out there. Here are the week's hardware sales, then:

Switch OLED Model – 52,125 (5,425,811) PlayStation 5 – 38,217 (3,661,356) Switch Lite – 10,597 (5,467,783) Switch – 8,980 (19,514,351) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,513 (566,571) Xbox Series X – 2,869 (215,291) PlayStation 4 – 672 (7,894,565) Xbox Series S – 571 (270,460) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 59 (1,192,209)

