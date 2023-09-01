Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the news earlier this week the original Fitness Boxing would be removed from the UK eShop, developer Imagineer has now announced a brand new Switch game featuring the superstar virtual idol Hatsune Miku.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise is launching in Spring 2024 in Japan and will allow players to enjoy boxing exercises under the guidance of the famous idol. Hatsune Miku's tracks will also feature in the game including her main theme song.

You can see a brief teaser in the video above. There's no mention of a localisation just yet, but a Fitness Boxing spin-off based on the manga series Fist of the North Star was released on the Switch in Europe and America last year.