Update [Fri 29th Sep, 2023 00:15 BST]:
After last week's launch date confirmation, My Hero Ultra Rumble is now available as a free download on the Switch eShop. It will require around 3GB of free space on your system.
If you're interested in enhancing your experience with this one, you can grab a "limited time" starter pack for $29.99 USD or the regional equivalent. It comes with 2 exclusive costumes, 2 exclusive gestures, 2 exclusive banners, a pro license (Season 1) and 400 roll tickets.
Bandai Namco has also issued a notice about certain functions in the Switch version of the game currently being unavailable. The plan is to issue a patch in a future patch:
Original article [Thu 21st Sep, 2023 05:00 BST]:
My Hero Academia fans are in for a treat on the Nintendo Switch next week with Bandai Namco confirming at the Tokyo Game Show today that My Hero Ultra Rumble will be arriving on 28th September.
In case you missed the initial announcement last year, this this is a new free-to-play battle royale title for up to 24 players. It will also be receiving a western release, and has already had a closed beta on certain platforms. The game will not only be available on Switch but also Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
Players will be able to take control of their favourite heroes from All Might and Deku to Tsuyu "Froppy" Asui. Heroes will select from three classes (assault, support and disruption) and then team up with others and use their "Quirks" to fight.
Will you be checking this game out when it launches on Switch eShop? Tell us in the comments.
Finally there’s a date! All the test I played were really enjoyable! And while it had problems here in there i had fun!
Also I’m so happy they’re focusing on other class members! Despite how cool Ibara I honestly expected mina to be apart of the next batch of announced characters. I just never thought labra she would be in a game ever so this is great news to me!
Meh, not a fan of battle royale games.
...At least it's not another anime fighting game, I guess. Still not a fan of battle royale stuff...
Genuinely shocked that they're making this game available with english dub at launch. Guess that means they're actually putting effort in here.
Wait what? How is this free? Looks amazing
You have me at free. I’m there!
Overall looks great, good concept and seemingly good execution, will definitely give it at least a try since it's free-to-play!
@Joeynator3000
If it helps, I think this will be fun because it reminds me a lot of Spellbreak which was a magic-based BR that felt super fun with its unique mechanics.
@JR150 R.I.P spellbreak. Honestly reminds me a lot of it as well just with a smaller map and MHA characters lol.
This release is not PLUS ULTRA in my eyes.
Would have preferred a third My Hero One's Justice game tbh. Oh well.
@Snatcher
Yeah i kinda miss spellbreak, loved that game.
I like the My Hero's One Justice series which is essentially a fighter. This looks interesting but not AS interesting as what we already have on the Switch. Still, will defo check it out.
If they’re putting Froppy in it, we want Mina an’all.
@JR150 I might still look at it, but yeah I've tried battle royale games before and, online multiplayer-focused games in general just never does it for me.
As others have said I’d rather have One’s Justice 3, or they could go the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 route and simply continue to support OJ2 with additional fighter and story dlc and completely ignore the need for a sequel. But honestly what I really want is a MHA action rpg. It could simply have you follow Midoria’s story, but MHA lends itself so well to original content. An rpg where you play the roll of a student freshly accepted into the hero course, it could be something like an anime version of Hogwarts Legacy. Get a robust character creator where you get a wide range of quirks to assign. I suppose that might be a bit too ambitious and high effort for an anime licensed game but that kind of game would be my dream MHA game
I'd rather have an action RPG than another fighting game. lol
Like, make a game where you can create your own character and join UA. >w>
...Just make Hogwarts Legacy, but with MHA. xD
@Joeynator3000 @Darthmoogle
Lego DC Supervillains with MHA is basically what we want here. That game lets you make your own custom villain with powers on an original story. As you fight alongside The Joker, Lex Luthor, and Reverse-Flash. Something like that in MHA at UA High would be perfect. Just copy Persona's school system and Lego's customization.
Hopefully Namco considers doing something like that someday. All we can do for now is support the MHA game releases that are here.
@JR150 Combining Lego DC Super Villains with MHA has me thinking of an RPG where you join the League of Villains... though I'm not entirely sure what the end goal would be...
@TheMegaMarshtomp @JR150
Could never get into the Lego Villains game. :c
But anyways, maybe with the game you start out as a hero but you eventually can choose to turn into a villain at some point.
@Joeynator3000 @TheMegaMarshtomp
Yeah something like that. They should also just copy Persona's school mechanics when off-duty. Such as letting you hang out with the side cast such as Mina, Momo, Todoroki, Denki, Toga, and Shigaraki with Social Links.
They'd likely need to come up with an original story. Maybe our custom character has a rare quirk that both the heroes and villains want to take for themselves or something and we have to choose a side like Fire Emblem Fates/Three Houses.
I know nothing about this anime and already play Fortnite but this kinda seems like it would be fun if it has gyro aiming for some of the skills like the whip and whatnot, might give it a try if it does.
This actually sounds quite exciting and better even, free-to-play! Many battle royales have come and go recently, but this one has some potential.
Played it a bit last night for an hour...it's...alright, better than Fortnite. Also my team won somehow and I got an A rank, didn't feel like an A, but whatever. >_>
Is Cross-Progression is in?
Really? :/
I’m at a hotel right now!
(My parents are at a concert)
