Update [Fri 29th Sep, 2023 00:15 BST]:

After last week's launch date confirmation, My Hero Ultra Rumble is now available as a free download on the Switch eShop. It will require around 3GB of free space on your system.

If you're interested in enhancing your experience with this one, you can grab a "limited time" starter pack for $29.99 USD or the regional equivalent. It comes with 2 exclusive costumes, 2 exclusive gestures, 2 exclusive banners, a pro license (Season 1) and 400 roll tickets.

Bandai Namco has also issued a notice about certain functions in the Switch version of the game currently being unavailable. The plan is to issue a patch in a future patch:





Certain functions in #MHUR for Nintendo Switch are currently unavailable, but we are planning to implement them in a future patch.

Original article [Thu 21st Sep, 2023 05:00 BST]:

My Hero Academia fans are in for a treat on the Nintendo Switch next week with Bandai Namco confirming at the Tokyo Game Show today that My Hero Ultra Rumble will be arriving on 28th September.

In case you missed the initial announcement last year, this this is a new free-to-play battle royale title for up to 24 players. It will also be receiving a western release, and has already had a closed beta on certain platforms. The game will not only be available on Switch but also Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Players will be able to take control of their favourite heroes from All Might and Deku to Tsuyu "Froppy" Asui. Heroes will select from three classes (assault, support and disruption) and then team up with others and use their "Quirks" to fight.





Available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on 9/28!

Join a group of 3 to face off in an 8-way battle royale as your favorite heroes and villains from the MY HERO series in MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE! Available on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on 9/28!

