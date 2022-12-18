There is a waiting list for the standard edition, so I wouldn't lose hope yet. Surely Square Enix would order more copies in the event of them "pre-selling" out.

Hell, I'm surprised that this isn't being issued a wider retail release. If Collection of Mana can get a wider international physical release (with its relatively obscure and niche games), then surely the likes of Final Fantasy will get one too.

I suspect that a wider retail release will eventually follow after Square Enix are done playing coy with this "exclusive" business.