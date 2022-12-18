Following on from an ESRB rating earlier this week, Square Enix has now officially announced the release of the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It'll be arriving in Spring 2023.
This collection will include Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. These remasters will also be made available individually, or you can purchase them in a bundle.
In addition to this, Square Enix has also announced a standard edition ($74.99 USD) and a 35th-anniversary edition ($259.99 USD). These are Square Enix Store exclusives.
More details soon.
Comments
£64.99 UK pre-order for the standard edition. Crazy…
Eh, no thanks.
I stick on my FF III and FF IV NDS version for 3D remake version.
Finally all the older ones, now to just play the others I have...
Switch physical standard edition already sold out.
damn, the normal edition is already sold out on Switch? ....dare I get the expensive collector's edition just to have the game in the first place?
Glad I managed to get a pre-order of the standard Switch edition before it sold out. Square really dropped the ball on this, it should've been a standard retail release.
Would love to have the PS4 version, but not for 75€. Way overpriced. I'll stick to the PSone versions.
There is a waiting list for the standard edition, so I wouldn't lose hope yet. Surely Square Enix would order more copies in the event of them "pre-selling" out.
Hell, I'm surprised that this isn't being issued a wider retail release. If Collection of Mana can get a wider international physical release (with its relatively obscure and niche games), then surely the likes of Final Fantasy will get one too.
I suspect that a wider retail release will eventually follow after Square Enix are done playing coy with this "exclusive" business.
This is rather expensive, isn't it? I mean, I said there will be tears if this rumour became true...those prices are certainly making my eyes water...
$75 for the standard edition? YIKES!!!
Oh wow, that anniversary edition looks rubbish; certainly not worth the asking price, at least.
For those in the UK, the site doesn't let you join any waiting list, so that's it. Gone. Unless it allocates more down the road.
Poor show, Square Enix.
35th-anniversary edition damm looks amazing. I guess RIP my wallet.
Kind of wish it was alternative versions of the games given some of the weird cuts and changes the Pixel Collection made, but pretty welcome regardless. Though definitely waiting on it to go on sale, noooo chance I'd pay that much for them.
Now port Chrono Trigger already.
@TowaHerschel7 plus $23 for shipping and plus tax most ppl I saw were paying around $103-108
The price is incredibly too high for what is effectively just ROMs of the older games. Shame.
The Switch just keeps getting better and better. FFII(Snes) totally takes me back to the very early 90s and just being taken back by it’s amazing soundtrack, SFX and eye catching TBC. I used to watch my best friend play it all the time, followed up by III and everyone’s favourite….Mystic Quest 😉👌
Day one for me, and I don’t even like playing RPGs. Lol
Ok I have to get atleast the standard of the switch version. Sure I already own the steam version but I want atleast a physical version.
I'm not a huge final fantasy fan for the most part (loved 12, 15 and Remake and sort of enjoyed 4 until I decided to go straight into After Years...😅) but that CE box is damn cool. That's the kind of print I'd probably put up on a wall somewhere.
