Mortal Kombat 1 might not have had the best launch on Switch, but that hasn't stopped NetherRealm Studios from hyping up what's next for the latest entry in the long-running fighting game series.

Director and series co-creator Ed Boon recently mentioned on social media how this is just the beginning and there's a lot more to come - from a long list of fighters to game features. Here's exactly what he had to say:

Ed Boon: "We are only at the beginning of the ride with #MortalKonbat1. We look forward to sharing what’s koming next with a loong list of Fighters, Kameos and game features to kome!"

There's already been a DLC Kombat Pack announced for Mortal Kombat 1. It arrives in Spring 2024 and includes Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, Quan Chi, Ermac and Takashi Takeda. Some other DLC fighter rumours also popped up last week.

As for the Switch release, Boon mentioned around the time of Mortal Kombat 1's launch how this version would "absolutely be getting an update" to address a "number of the concerns and issues". You can learn more in our previous coverage: