Atooi has revealed it will be launching an updated version of the award-winning Dementium: The Ward on the Switch eShop on 12th October.

Originally released on Nintendo DS in 2007 with a 3DS remaster following in 2015, Dementium: The Ward is a first-person survival horror in which you take on the role of William Redmoor, an amnesiac who must escape the confines of a derelict and dangerous hospital. Based on the remastered 3DS version, this new release looks to retain as much of the essence of the original while ensuring the gameplay and UI translate well to a console experience.

We've spoken to lead developer Jools Watsham for an upcoming interview and he said that the team's goal with this new Switch version was "to make sure the game experience was as comfortable as possible, while placing players in the most uncomfortable of situations."

Changes include alterations to the UI to ensure features fit onto a single-screen format, along with some quality-of-life updates like highlighting save rooms on the in-game map. Aside from this, much of the original remaster's lo-fi visuals remain intact, but the experience has been upgraded to take advantage of the 16:9 aspect ratio with a solid performance of 60fps.

This news comes a day after the launch date reveal for Hatch Tales, a long-in-development Atooi title originally crowdfunded back in 2018. We've talked to Watsham about both titles in an upcoming interview, so look out for that in the near future.