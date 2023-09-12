Disney Dreamlight Valley's next big update lands tomorrow, 13th September, and Gameloft has shared the full patch notes ahead of the update: Enchanted Adventure.

The Valley will welcome Beauty and the Beast's very own Belle and Beast, complete with a new Realm door, a Halloween-themed Star Path, new shop items, new quests, and more DreamSnaps challenges.

As usual, tomorrow's patch will also bring about a handful of big fixes and upgrades for the game, which has now been in Early Access for over a year.

Here are the complete patch notes from the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog:

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

- A new Realm door opens! Explore the enchanting Beauty and the Beast Realm and unearth its secrets.

- Two new characters! Belle and Beast arrive in the Valley, alongside brand new Friendship Quests and items.

- Get ready to stretch those legs! The optional Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle arrives in the Premium Shop, introducing a new Dream Style for Ursula that transforms her into her human form, and serves up exclusive quests, outfits, accessories and furniture.

- Trick AND treat! The new Haunted Holiday Star Path puts the focus on frightful fun, including a wide array of costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season.

- New quests! Help The Forgotten settle into the Valley over the course of the update with a series of quests.

- More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time that are bound to fit your seasonal vibe, including an iconic hill, some Disneyland staples, and much more!

- New weekly DreamSnaps challenges to help you get in the festive spirit and show off your costuming creativity.

- Bring on the candy! Last year’s in-game candy event returns, giving you another chance to earn rewards by completing seasonal Dreamlight Duties, available from October 24 to November 1.

- Up your crafting productivity! When crafting fences and paths, you will receive more units of the crafted item.

- Fill out those Collections! Items previously found exclusively in pouches can now be found in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

TOP BUG FIXES:

- Improved memory optimization for increased stability.

- Various improvements to DreamSnaps stability and performance.

- “Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue is which the storybook page in Mother Gothel’s house was unreachable.

- “What’s Left Behind” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to speak with The Forgotten

- “Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue in which Scar’s Lure would disappear for some players.

- “Meddling Mirabel” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to collect the cash register key needed to progress in this quest.

- “Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which the bridge did not appear to lower across the river and the cutscene did not play.

- The Forgotten will now change their appearance to match the player’s avatar shortly after leaving the Wardrobe menu.

- Added new animation and VFX to The Forgotten.

- Various UI and localization fixes.

- Various visual and sound fixes.

- Various additional bug fixes and optimizations.

Gameloft will announce the exact timing of the drop tomorrow, but this is just the latest in a long line of updates to the life sim game, which has proved to be a huge hit over the past 12 months.