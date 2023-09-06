Believe it or not, Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating its one-year anniversary and to mark the occasion, two familiar faces will be your guest, as Belle and Beast are sauntering into the game with the next update.
The classic pair will enter the Valley as a part of the upcoming 'Enchanted Adventure' update, which is set to kick off a little later this month after being initially teased with the reveal of the new 2023 roadmap back in June. The news was shared by the official @DisneyDLV Twitter account, which posted the following image accompanied by some gorgeous string music — all together now, "tale as old as time..."
Belle and Beast follow the recent addition of Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope and, according to the roadmap, spells the beginning of a busy end to 2023 with new Chapters, characters and Frontiers all planned.
Are you ready to welcome Belle and Beast to the Valley in the next few weeks? Let us know in the comments.
I thought it was Beauty and the Beast?
Can't wait love both of them ^__^ BATB is one of my favourites
Love becoming obsessed with DDV every few months or so. Takes over my life for a while, each and every major update.
There's something very, very wrong about this relationship isn't there
I wouldn't mind more Lion King characters, like Vitani or Shenzi (both Jennifer Lien and Whoopi Goldberg are still alive and would bring some quality voice acting)
Okay, that was a pretty good subheading.
One year already? wow, can't belive it. I was wondering, is this game like Animal Crossing? I might give it a go.
Give whoever wrote that deck a raise
@ZeldaFan83 huh? Beauty and the Beast is the name of the film but Belle is the name of the character.
I’ll jump back into the game when Meilin Lee is added. And not just as decoration or cameos. I mean I want to see the red panda herself in my valley.
Huh? I admit I don't follow this game's news, but wasn't Belle already in the game? I mean, wasn't she in promotional artwork? Or is this like a variation of the character that you see in mobile games?
Finally, my favorite Disney Princess will be freed from the cover! However, I'm starting to think that with so many characters being added to the game already, space is going to be an issue if not already for some. My Peaceful Meadow feels so crowded and I haven't even brought Mirabel yet.
@Waluigi451 I understand that. I figured they would go with the name of the movie.
I hope they keep their word that's its coming out 2023
