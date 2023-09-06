Believe it or not, Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating its one-year anniversary and to mark the occasion, two familiar faces will be your guest, as Belle and Beast are sauntering into the game with the next update.

The classic pair will enter the Valley as a part of the upcoming 'Enchanted Adventure' update, which is set to kick off a little later this month after being initially teased with the reveal of the new 2023 roadmap back in June. The news was shared by the official @DisneyDLV Twitter account, which posted the following image accompanied by some gorgeous string music — all together now, "tale as old as time..."





Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! Happy one year anniversary! Celebrate with us by getting your Valleys ready to welcome two new special guests later this month 🌹✨Belle and Beast join Disney Dreamlight Valley in our upcoming Enchanted Adventure update! pic.twitter.com/5Fe7ephLuY September 6, 2023

Belle and Beast follow the recent addition of Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope and, according to the roadmap, spells the beginning of a busy end to 2023 with new Chapters, characters and Frontiers all planned.

