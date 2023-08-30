Ahead of the free-to-play launch of Disney Dreamlight Valley later this year, it's been revealed the life simulation adventure game starring Mickey Mouse and friends will be getting a $50 physical release on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, you won't actually get a cartridge with this version of the game. Instead, it comes with a download code.

In addition to this, this version comes with an exclusive sticker sheet, a double-sided collectible poster and four digital bonus items. These include 14,500 Moonstones, a Cottage House Style, an Exclusive Cheshire Cat Sweater, and an Exclusive Racoon Companion Skins. Here's a look at all of these goodies:

Pre-orders are available now with the item scheduled to launch on 20th October this year, according to an Amazon listing.

If you don't think you can wait any longer for the F2P version or the physical release, you can always buy the early access version for $29.99, directly from the Switch eShop. There's also a deluxe edition for $49.99 and an ultimate edition priced at $69.99 (or your regional equivalent). These versions take up 3.9 GB of space.