The first 'Pokémon X Hatsune Miku' crossover song has been released on YouTube in its entirety, and if you're a fan of either IP, then you'll probably want to check it out.

The song is the first in a wider collaboration between the pair known as 'Project Voltage', which will eventually consist of a total of 18 tracks from different artists. This one, titled 'Volt Tackle', is from music producer DECO*27.

You can whack the captions on if you want to follow along with the lyrics. There are predictably lots of references to Pokémon here, both lyrically and in the music video itself.

All 18 tracks will also be accompanied by a unique illustration, and all of these are now available to view via the Project Voltage Twitter/X page.