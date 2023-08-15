Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Polish developer Cave Games and publisher Leoful have announced that Little Devil: Foster Mayhem, a stealth game all about causing chaos in your foster homes, is coming to Switch on 25th August.

Playing as a little kid who is passed between different foster homes, your goal is to create as much mess and trouble as possible without getting caught by your foster parents. That means getting hold of tools kids shouldn't be holding, such as screwdrivers, saws, and spray paint to make a mess of multiple different homes.

Here are some more details about this unusual take on the stealth genre from its eShop listing:

It can be annoying when you don’t get what you want... so why not stir up a little mayhem when no one is looking? Take control of a young mischievous boy called Little Devil as he sneaks around the house to destroy electronics, craft traps, and spread mayhem in the lives of his foster parents. Will his actions ultimately get him what he wants in the end? Explore your foster parents' house to find tools and gather intel. Use a variety of everyday items to distract, disarm and delay until you’ve successfully destroyed the entirety of your foster parent's home. Perhaps the next parent will provide a better lifestyle for you - or at least more gadgets for you to mess with!

Features • Avoid getting caught as you unleash mischief

• Find and deploy common everyday items such as hammers and spray paint to prank your foster parents

• Destroy furniture, disable security equipment, and ruin precious jewelry

• Craft elaborate traps and bribe animals with food

• Explore the unique homes of a variety of foster parents

• Collect secret story fragments to uncover the backstory of the Little Devil

• Complete optional achievements to raise your high score

Little Devil: Foster Mayhem is available to buy on the Switch eShop with a special 10% discount from now until 4th September 2023, but the chaos doesn't start until 25th August.

Will you be taking the hand saw to the sofa in Little Devil: Foster Mayhem? Let us know in the comments.