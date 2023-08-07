The latest UK charts are in and this week paints a decidedly different picture to what we have seen recently. In a turn of events that only a select group of Bothan spies could have foretold, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has returned to the top spot once again demonstrating that it does, indeed, have unlimited power.

The reason for this return (of the Jedi) is likely due to last week's hefty discounts on Sony's PS5 console, one of which came bundled with the latest LEGO epic from a galaxy far, far away (the game's console split leant heavily in Sony's favour with 74% coming from PS5 while the Switch only contributed 23%). We would assume that this is also the reason that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has thwipped back into the top 10 at number eight, after webbing a similarly attractive bundle deal.

This PlayStation prominence has meant that it has been a decidedly quieter week for Switch this time. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe lands itself third place (seriously, who doesn't own this game by now?), and Tears of the Kingdom once again falls ever so slightly to drop into fifth. Nintendo's latest release, Pikmin 4, is clinging on to ninth this time, but we wouldn't be surprised to see this week as its last in the UK top ten.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 6 1 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 1 2 FIFA 23 5 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 4 Hogwarts: Legacy 4 5 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 13 6 God of War Ragnarok 25 7 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 21 8 Gran Turismo 7 3 9 Pikmin 4 10 10 Grand Theft Auto V 8 11 Minecraft 34 12 Forspoken 11 13 Elden Ring 7 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 14 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 19 16 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 12 17 Diablo IV 9 18 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - 19 Street Fighter 6 15 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 23 21 Sonic Origins Plus 35 22 Saints Row 24 23 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 24 Resident Evil 4 20 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 22 26 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 31 27 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 28 28 Pokémon Violet 29 29 Super Mario Odyssey - 30 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition 27 31 Mario Party Superstars 26 32 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 33 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut 30 34 Final Fantasy XVI 36 35 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 17 36 Red Dead Redemption 2 38 37 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 32 38 WWE 2K23 - 39 Dark Souls Trilogy 16 40 Remnant II

[Compiled by GfK]

