There are constant requests for more games to get ported to the Nintendo Switch, and one company working around the clock in this particular field is the UK team at Feral Interactive.

In a recent post on social media, it has shared a cryptic message about a few new sightings on its gaming radar. If you head over to its website, you can see two games coming "quite soon" to the Switch. Although there's no names attached, we do have some text and pictures.

One features the Switch logo next to an image of dolphins and the text "over our heads". The other one has a Switch logo in front of what appears to be a pool table and the words "now you've got to play the part". You can see some fan theories and speculation on the Nintendo subreddit.





Yet another mysterious blip has appeared, and it's approaching fast. Can you crack the fiendishly cryptic clue to another upcoming release from your friendly neighbourhood game devs?pic.twitter.com/HIgEh75qcy The Feral Release Radar is, to coin a phrase, poppin' off right now!Yet another mysterious blip has appeared, and it's approaching fast. Can you crack the fiendishly cryptic clue to another upcoming release from your friendly neighbourhood game devs? https://t.co/CKn2Le4r4C August 11, 2023

All we really know for sure is that these titles are "upcoming" releases for Feral Interactive and they'll be coming "quite soon". The same company recently wrapped up work on The Lara Croft Collection for the Nintendo Switch and has also previously released Switch ports for Alien: Isolation and GRID Autosport.